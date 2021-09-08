At long last, Taxstone will be standing trial for his 2016 murder case, in which he was accused of killing Troy Ave's bodyguard, Ronald “Banga” McPhatter.

The trial has been delayed countless times. Most recently, Taxstone and Troy Ave were supposed to meet in court last year but because of COVID-19, the date was pushed back. Now, Taxstone will reportedly be heading to court on November 2, 2021.

Taxstone and Troy Ave were involved in a feud, which reached a height when they ran into each other backstage at a T.I. concert at Irving Plaza. The former podcaster, whose name is Daryl Campbell, has been accused of firing a weapon, which led to Troy Ave being shot in the leg, and his bodyguard being fatally shot. Surveillance has shown Taxstone fleeing the green room, and Troy Ave firing off shots inside the venue. The gun was later linked to Tax, who reportedly purchased the firearm.

"As he has now admitted, Daryl Campbell illegally carried a semiautomatic handgun into the Irving Plaza music venue," said U.S. Attorney Joon H. Kim. "That night Ronald McPhatter was shot and killed there, and three others were wounded."

Taxstone has been in jail without bail for the last four years. Troy Ave may be planning to testify against the former podcaster.

We will keep you updated as more information comes out regarding the upcoming trial.

[via]