It was originally reported that famed podcaster Daryl "Taxstone" Campbell was supposed to see his day in court last November for the 2016 Irving Plaza shooting that resulted in the murder of Troy Ave's bodyguard, Ronald "Banga" McPhatter. Now, it looks like that date has been officially pushed to March 2020.

According to AllHipHop, a recent change in New York State's current discovery laws was the main reason for the date switch, with the new rules going into effect on January 1, 2020. Taxstone's counsel, Kenneth Montgomery, said the new March 2020 date gives the Manhattan District Attorney's Office sufficient time to be in "full compliance" with the updated laws. As for Troy Ave, he plans on cooperating fully with authorities to clear his name and avoid the 20-year sentence that's he's currently out on bail for. As you can see from his IG post above, Troy Ave's been going through these legal battles as recently as December 2019.

Take a look at what the White Christmas 7 rapper told HNHH exclusively last month in regards to him being labeled a "snitch" throughout this whole ordeal:

"I think it’s a lot of hypocrisy with it because in one breath, people will say -- well, most sane people with any type of sense would be like, “Hell no. You don’t go to jail for your enemy.” For your friends, that’s different. For any enemy, once they take their gloves off, the gloves is off. The hypocrisy in it is that people will tell you or some people will say, “You should go to jail for him. You should take the charges and then fight it. That’s the code of the streets.” Not even fight it -- you don’t say, “That’s not my gun.” Then the D.A. will say, “Whose gun is it?” Then you gonna say, “I don’t know whose gun it is.” But that’s crazy. They don’t want you to do that, because you should go down for that but in the same breath, they wouldn’t be willing to go down."

— Troy Ave for HotNewHipHop

Taxstone's 2016 Irving Plaza shooting trial is set to begin on March 5, 2020. Let us know which side you agree with over in the comments.