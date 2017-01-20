Taxstone arrest
- MusicTroy Ave Tells Fans He Is Going To Serve Prison Sentence Over Deadly 2016 ShootingThe Brooklyn rapper is turning himself in and little details are known about his sentence. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicTroy Ave & Taxstone Beef Over Testifying In TrialTheir beef started when the former podcaster seemed to call Ave a "bozo" on Twitter.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeTaxstone Trial Begins, Troy Ave To TestifyThe long awaited trial is finally here, and Troy Ave has cooperated to testify.By Diya Singhvi
- CrimeTaxstone Shares Disheartening Message Describing Riker's Island During COVID-19Taxstone is currently locked up in Riker's Island, and fearful of what might happen there with COVID-19.By Rose Lilah
- CrimeTaxstone & Troy Ave Will Face Off In Court This March Following Trial Date Change: ReportThe now-infamous Irving Plaza shooting from 2016 will finally be argued in court starting in March 2020.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicNew Photo Of Taxstone Has Surfaced From JailTaxstone's trial begins next year.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTroy Ave Lyrically Hints He Might Be Testifying Against TaxstoneIs Troy Ave ready to take the stand against Taxstone?By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentTaxstone Indicted For Murder In Irving Plaza Shooting IncidentTaxstone is going to jail.By Matt F
- MusicTroy Ave Issues Statement On Taxstone's ArrestTroy Ave and his lawyer issued a statement today calling Taxstone's arrest "A positive step in the direction of true justice."By hnhh