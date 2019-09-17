It appears popular podcaster/media personality Daryl "Taxstone" Campbell is heading to trial soon for the murder of Troy Ave's bodyguard, Ronald "Banga" McPhatter. According to a report from AllHipHop, Tax’s trial is slated for November 12, 2019 in a NYC court house.

If you forgot, Tax is facing a life sentence for the fatal shootout that went down inside Irving Plaza back in May of 2016. He and rapper Troy Ave allegedly got into a heated dispute, which resulted in gun fire in the back green room of the venue.

After the chaos was over, four people were injured, including Troy Ave, and the Brooklyn rapper's bodyguard Ronald "Banga" McPhatter, who was murdered. After an investigation, police found Taxstone's DNA on the 9-millimeter Kel-Tec semi-automatic handgun’s trigger, handgrip, and magazine, making him the culprit.

However, the case could be very difficult for jurors to decide because DNA from Troy Ave was also detected on the firearm. "We are preparing for his trial and he is presumed to be innocent," Taxstone's lawyer Kenneth Montgomery told AllHipHop.com.

We’ll have to wait till November to find out what the verdict is. We’ll be sure to keep you posted on any details moving forward.

