There are several celebrity-centered cases grabbing attention these days, and just when you thought you wouldn't hear about this one again for a while, Billboard has offered an update. It was months ago that a court awarded Cardi B a $4 million judgment in the defamation case against blogger Tasha K, and as promised, the YouTuber has launched her appeal in hopes of having the decision overturned. It is unclear if Tasha K has yet to remove her false reports about Cardi as she was reportedly ordered.

Billboard reported that the paperwork alleged that during the trial, the judge wouldn't allow "key evidence" about Cardi and her "character" to be introduced, thus not allowing the jury to get a full scope of the rapper.



Arturo Holmes / Staff / Getty Images

During the trial, the judge reportedly didn't allow certain pieces of evidence brought to light because it "might be prejudicial against Cardi," reported Billboard. However, Tasha K's team believes that was a misstep, although they did not specify what could have shifted the tide in their favor.

“The jury heard a very lopsided presentation of evidence and, because they did not get to learn who the plaintiff truly is, the jury returned a general verdict for the Plaintiff, against both Defendants,” the court documents reportedly stated. The lawyers also argued that there was nothing to prove that Tasha K's reports about Cardi—that she cheated on her husband Offset, had a sexually transmitted disease, and took to stages performing sex acts with beer bottles, just to name a few—were done in "actual malice."

Cardi B's attorney reportedly didn't respond to a request to comment, but they will certainly answer when they file in the coming days.









[via]