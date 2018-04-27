Ye Vs The People
- MusicT.I. Makes Surprising Claim About Kanye West Collab "Ye vs. The People"Kanye West and T.I. dropped "Ye vs. The People" when West was in the midst of his Trump tour.By Alexander Cole
- SocietyKanye West Called "Not Very Bright" By Don Lemon: WatchDon Lemon thinks that Ye needs to read more. By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicT.I. Looking To Land Kanye West Production On Next AlbumT.I. was looking for some of that Yeezy production.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicT.I. On Kanye West’s Trump Stance: “High Level Of Respect For Another”T.I. speaks on how his “Ye Vs. The People” collaboration with Kanye took form.By Alex Zidel
- MusicPolice Say Daz Dillinger's Threat Against Kanye West Was UnfoundedThe L.A. County Sheriff's Department has ruled a resumption of normal Kanye-activities.By Devin Ch
- MusicKanye West's "Lift Yourself" Almost Debuted On Billboard Hot 100Kanye West's troll song was nearly about to debut on the Hot 100.By Aron A.
- Music6ix9ine Says He's On Kanye West's Upcoming AlbumIs 6ix9ine trolling again?By Milca P.
- MusicJoey Bada$$ Reacts To Kanye West's "Lift Yourself" In New Tour VlogJoey Bada$$' reaction to Kanye West's "Lift Yourself" is relatable to all walks of life. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDaz Dillinger Announces Kanye West Diss Track Named "F-ckKanyeUp"Daz Dillinger announces "fuckanyeup" diss record.By Devin Ch
- MusicT.I. Continues To Hold It Down For "The People" On The Breakfast ClubT.I. hits The Breakfast Club to shed some light on the curious antics of Kanye West. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicKanye West's Interview With Charlamagne Tha God Has ArrivedWatch Kanye West and Charlamagne Tha God's extensive interview right here. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicKanye West Circled By Security After Filing Restraining Order Against Daz DillingerKanye seems to be taking Daz's threats seriously.By Alex Zidel
- MusicWatch Kanye West & T.I. Work On “Ye Vs The People” In The StudioKanye West shares the making of "Ye Vs The People" with T.I.By Kevin Goddard
- Music50 Cent Coins Daz Dillinger's Kanye West Warning "Crips Vs Kardashians"50 Cent gives his two cents on the Daz Dillinger/Kanye West situation.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Plays A Game Of "Is Kanye Happy Here?"Kim Kardashian reveals whether Kanye West is happy in several scenarios.By Aron A.
- MusicKanye West "Banned" From California By Daz DillingerDaz Dillinger has effectively issued a warning to Kanye West.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyKanye West Meets With Conservative Commentator Candace OwensKanye West and Candace Owens link up for a meeting. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTwitter Reacts To Kanye West's New Songs "Lift Yourself" & "Ye Vs. The People"Much like his politics, 'Ye's new music has left fans divided.By Trevor Smith
- NewsKanye West Addresses His Trump Comments On New Single "Ye Vs The People" Featuring T.I.He's officially back! Listen to Kanye West's new single "Ye Vs The People" featuring T.I.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicKanye West Premieres New Single “Ye Vs The People” With T.I. On Power 106 LAKanye West addresses his controversial Trump comments on new song "Ye Vs The People" feat. T.I.By Kevin Goddard