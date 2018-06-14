Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
- TVNew Marvel "Wonder Man" Series To Star Yahya Abdul-Mateen IIThe “Aquaman” actor is ready to make his debut in the Marvel comic universe. Will it be more “clown work,” like his time at the DCU? We’ll have to wait and see.By Balen Mautone
- Pop Culture"The Matrix Resurrections" Trailer Is Here In Full Mind-Bending Glory"The Matrix Resurrections" will glitch into theatresBy Joshua Robinson
- MoviesWarner Bros. Reveals New Footage Of "The Matrix 4" & "The Batman" At CinemaConNeo is back. By Karlton Jahmal
- Pop CultureYahya Abdul-Mateen II Recalls Embarrassing Encounter With JAY-ZYahya Abdul-Mateen II embarrassed himself in front of JAY-Z at the rapper's Oscars party.By Alex Zidel
- MoviesYahya Abdul-Mateen II Shares Insane Physique In Preparation For “Aquaman 2"The 35-year-old actor has been living in the gym, clearly.By EJ Panaligan
- MoviesThe Trailer For Jordan Peele’s "Candyman" Will Make You Want To Keep Your Lights OnTake a look at Jordan Peele’s version of the iconic 1992 film. By Taya Coates
- RelationshipsLa La Anthony Spotted With Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Despite Reconciling With CarmeloLa La grabbed some grub with the "Watchmen" actor.By Lynn S.
- MoviesFans Plan “Keanu Reeves Day” After "Matrix 4" Gets Same Release As "John Wick 4"Reeves is having a Renaissance By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Black Mirror" Season 5 Trailer With Miley Cyrus & "Aquaman" Star Has Us Counting DownThe anthology series returns next month.By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment"Black Mirror" Season 5 Casts An Avenger & An "Aquaman" StarFalcon & Black Manta head to "Black Mirror"By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentJordan Peele's "Candyman" Reboot Taps Yahya Abdul-Mateen II As Lead"Candyman" begins filming this Spring.By Chantilly Post
- MoviesChris Hemsworth Will Play Hulk Hogan In Netflix BiopicAn "Aquaman" star wants to portray Booker T in the film.By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment"Watchmen" Live Action Series From HBO Shares First LookHBO and DC unite. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Aquaman" Director James Wan Releases Two New Photos From AtlantisKing Orm and Vulko look regal. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Aquaman" 5-Minute Trailer Teases DC's Most Epic & Colorful Film YetThis looks like it will be DC's best film.By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentJordan Peele Reveals Cast & Release Date For "Us," His Follow Up To "Get Out"It looks like Peele has another hit on his hands. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Aquaman" Actor Jason Momoa Looks Godly In New Movie PhotosAquaman is ready for war. By Karlton Jahmal