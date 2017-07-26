wild
- Pop CultureBobby Shmurda Joined Mile High Club On His First Day OutBobby has been turnt up since getting out.By Taiyo Coates
- Pop CultureJohn Legend & Chrissy Teigen Announce They're Expecting A Baby In "Wild" VideoJohn Legend releases the new music video for "Wild," making a wild announcement at the end with his wife Chrissy Teigen.By Alex Zidel
- RandomTwo Alligators Duel It Out On Golf Course: Watch The Insane VideoWatch two alligators battle it out on the golf course.By Rose Lilah
- RandomWoman Shoots Up KFC Drive Thru After Not Receiving Fork & NapkinsWe can't make this up. By Chantilly Post
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Confirms If Family Is Moving To Wyoming With Peeing In Bottle StoryNot the life for Kim.By Chantilly Post
- MusicBillie Eilish Gives Us A Peek Inside Her Insanely Decked Out Tour ClosetThe 17 year-old gives us a tour inside her big and bright tour closet.By hnhh
- MusicKodak Black Challenges Michael Rapaport To "Suck A Baby D*ck"Kodak Black's war of words with actor Michael Rapaport reaches its lowest point.By Devin Ch
- MusicCharlamagne Tha God Deludes Scenario Where Trump Picks Kanye For Supreme CourtIn our wildest dreams...By Devin Ch
- Music VideosNick Cannon, Conceited, Charlie Clips, Hitman Holla Unite On "F*** Tha Police"Nick Cannon and his crew release a brand new music video.By Milca P.
- MusicLil Pump Stage Dives From Ledge During Wild Concert In CanadaLil Pump gets airborne.By Matt F
- MusicWatch XXXTentacion Get Wild During His Final Tour Stop In FloridaXXXTentacion gives fans a memorable show.By Matt F