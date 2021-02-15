Valentine's Day 2021
- Pop CultureValentine’s Day Card Mocking George Floyd’s Death Prompts LAPD InvestigationThe LAPD launches an internal investigation into the sharing and creation of the George Floyd Valentine-themed image following a personnel complaint from a department member.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureTyrese Questions Why Women Are Mad At B. Simone's Valentine's Day MessageTyrese wasn't afraid to to share his thoughts on B. Simone's controversial video.By Alycia Williams
- GossipNick Cannon Allegedly Has Twins OTW & Spent Valentine's Day With Two Different WomenThe "Wild 'n Out" host is making headlines for interesting developments in his personal life.
By Madusa S.
- MusicBeyoncé Flaunts Her Curves In Red Leather MiniSkirt For Jay-Z Valentine's Day DateThe songstress shared shots of the sultry outfit she donned Valentine's Day weekend. By Madusa S.
- RelationshipsBig Sean & Jhené Aiko Share Adorable New Photos Valentine's Day WeekendThe couple shared shots of their Valentine's Day weekend. By Madusa S.
- GramLizzo & SZA Strike A Pose Together In Matching Red Lingerie For Valentine's DayLizzo rounded up a few of her favorite people to celebrate everyone's favorite Day of Love.By Erika Marie
- GramB. Simone Calls Out Women Over Dating Preferences & Faces BacklashShe dropped off advice on how to manifest the perfect man and some took issue with her message where she told ladies they need to "get it together."By Erika Marie
- MusicTiny Addresses Social Media Absence: "We Have To Protect Our Energy From Bullsh*t"Tiny Harris, member of R&B group Xscape and wife of rapper T.I., broke her social media silence on Valentine's Day to slightly address those sex abuse allegations and also promote an app.By Keenan Higgins
- RelationshipsMoneybagg Yo Gets Romantic For Ari Fletcher's Valentine's Day GiftThe rapper drew Ari a romantic, candlelight bath with tons of decorations. By hnhh
- TVHear Mariah Carey's New Version Of "We Belong Together" For Valentine's Day 2021Mariah Carey, Queen Of Christmas, is now taking over Valentine's Day with a beautiful rendition of her 2005 song of the decade "We Belong Together."By Keenan Higgins