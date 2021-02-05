up
- Pop CultureCardi B Airs Out Fan Accusing Her Of Attempting To Boost Streaming Numbers On Sophomore AlbumAre you excited for Cardi B's follow-up to "Invasion of Privacy"?By Hayley Hynes
- MusicCardi B Celebrates 1-Year Of "Up" & Calls Out HaterCardi B celebrated the one-year anniversary of the release of her hit song, "Up."By Cole Blake
- MusicDaBaby's "Levitating" Credit Removed On Select ChartsDaBaby continues to face new consequences for his actions as "Levitating Remix" with Dua Lipa experiences chart tumult. By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersCardi B's "Up" Becomes Her Fifth #1 SingleCardi B's "Up" secures the top position on the Billboard charts, giving the rapper the fifth number one of her career. By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersCardi B's "Up" Goes PlatinumCardi B's recent single "Up" has officially sold over one million album-equivalent units, landing the rapper another platinum track.By Mitch Findlay
- Pop CultureLebron James' Daughter Zhuri Does Impressive Choreography To Cardi B's "Up"The all-star proudly showed off his daughter's dance skills on his social media. By Madusa S.
- NumbersCardi B Makes Chart History With "Up"Cardi B's new single "Up" debuts at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100, reportedly becoming the highest debuting solo track by a female rapper this century on the chart.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardi B Gives Album Update: "Just Gotta Focus On A Couple Of More Songs"In an interview with Jimmy Fallon, Cardi B reveals that she's wrapping up the last round of songs and music videos for her long-awaited sophomore album. By Joshua Robinson
- MusicCardi B Responds To Criticism About Looks: "I Feel Comfortable In My Skin"After sharing a behind-the-scenes video of her "Up" music video rehearsals, the rapper faced negative comments about her makeup-less face.By Erika Marie
- MusicCardi B Shares Raw Look At Behind-The-Scenes Making Of "Up" Music VideoThe Bronx rapper shared an exclusive BTS look at the making of the gaudy video. By Madusa S.
- Original ContentCardi B's "Up": Mir Fontane Details Plagiarism AccusationsEXCLUSIVE: Mir Fontane & Mir Pesos detail the history behind their single "Stuck" after accusing Cardi B of biting the song's hook for "Up."By Aron A.
- MusicCardi B Responds To Claims She Stole Her New Song "Up"Cardi B responds to accusations of plagiarism after Mir Fontane and Mir Pesos suggest she stole their song.By Alex Zidel