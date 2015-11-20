tv one
- Pop CultureRoland Martin Net Worth 2024: What Is The Journalist & Commentator Worth?Exploring Roland Martin's significant impact on journalism, his advocacy work, and innovative digital ventures, highlighting a career committed to enriching public discourse.By Rain Adams
- MusicLil Wayne Praises Missy Elliott: "Before I Even Knew A JAY-Z Existed, I Was Into Missy Elliott"Missy Elliott spoke with Lil Wayne for a new interview on "UNCENSORED."By Cole Blake
- MusicTrina Discusses The "Illusion" Of Her Onstage Persona: "That's My Alter Ego"The Rap legend spoke about audiences not knowing the difference between Trina the rapper and Katrina the person.By Erika Marie
- MusicKeyshia Cole Slapped A Woman Who Tried To Grab Eve's BagThe singer revealed that Eve stopped hanging out with her because of the interaction.By Erika Marie
- MusicJeezy & Jay-Z Once Fought Off A Group In Vegas: "Hov Got Hands"Jeezy detailed his longstanding friendship with Jay and explained why Hov is not only his peer but someone he has always looked up to.By Erika Marie
- MusicJeezy Details Upbringing & Reveals His Street Hustle: "I Was Always The Man"In a clip from "Uncensored," Jeezy talked about stealing from the military base where his father was stationed and being sent to live with his grandmother.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsSwizz Beatz Details Meeting Alicia Keys At 15: "She Was Harder Than Me"A mutual friend introduced them as teens and Swizz remembers his wife sports a skully and Timbs.By Erika Marie
- MusicDMX's Ex-Wife Tashera Recalls Meeting Him As A Kid: "Good Girl Loves Bad Boy"She also says she finds comfort knowing that "he is in a better place" because "of the words he left me with."By Erika Marie
- TVJaleel White Reveals He "Was Not Welcome" By "Family Matters" CastThe Steve Urkel icon is sharing all the secrets on his upcoming episode of "Uncensored."By Erika Marie
- GramJermaine Dupri Names The Famed Girl Group He Regrets "Passing Up On"Jermaine Dupri has had to turn away his fair share of artists throughout his career, but he recently stated he regretted passing on this famed girl group.By Erika Marie
- MusicQ Parker Reveals Jermaine Dupri, Teddy Riley, & Dallas Austin Rejected 112Q Parker remembers those 112 days when the group was one of the biggest acts in the world as Bad Boy artists.By Erika Marie
- MusicMissy Elliott Tearfully Reflects On Illness: "I Couldn't Even Hold A Pen To Write"She also shared why she considers Lil Kim and Da Brat to be her "sisters."By Erika Marie
- TVPaula Patton Recounts Singing On Usher's "Confessions" Album Thanks To Robin ThickeIt was before she even booked an acting job.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsFaith Evans Dumped Stevie J At One Point Because He Wasn't Ready For A RelationshipShe gave him a shot, but he initially blew it.By Erika Marie
- TVNiecy Nash Remembers Her Mother's BF Shooting Himself After Injuring Her MomHe then set the house on fire with Niecy inside. She was just 15.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsLamar Odom Says Taraji P. Henson Was Once His "Inspiration" To Win On The CourtThe former Lakers star has nothing but nice things to say about his ex.By Erika Marie
- MusicBig Boi To Portray Berry Gordy In Upcoming Bobby DeBarge BiopicBig Boi will once more take to our television screens.By Milca P.
- MusicSnoop Dogg Explains He Won't Bash Donald Trump Anymore"This is a dummy."By Aron A.
- MusicSnoop Dogg Asks His Critics: How Much Have You Done For The Lord?"Snoop Dogg explains his religious turn.By Devin Ch
- NewsWatch A New 30-Minute Documentary On Nate DoggLearn more about the life and times of the legend Nate Dogg.By Danny Schwartz