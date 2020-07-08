tv commercial
- TVSoulja Boy Says He's Done With Rap Beefs & Wants To Focus On Acting CareerSoulja Boy says he's putting his rap beefs behind him to focus on being an actor.By Cole Blake
- TV50 Cent Announces New Show "Queen Nzinga"50 Cent is on a roll, announcing yet another new show on Starz.By Alex Zidel
- TVKevin Hart’s “True Story” Netflix Series Receives Immense Praise From TwitterThe new limited series also sees appearances from Wesley Snipes and Lauren London.By Hayley Hynes
- TV50 Cent To Executive Produce Starz Docuseries About The Black Mafia Family50 Cent continues to stay booked and busy at Starz.By Hayley Hynes
- TV“The Mandalorian” Spin-Off “The Book Of Boba Fett” Receives New Trailer From Disney“The Book of Boba Fett” will hit Disney+ on December 29th.By Hayley Hynes
- TVNetflix "Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings Of Miami" Trailer ReleasedBilly Corben is directing the upcoming Netflix series.By Taya Coates
- TV"Queens" TV Show Teaser Starring Brandy, Eve & Naturi Naughton ReleasedThe snippet of the ABC show, "Queens," gives a sneak peek into the refreshing story about rediscovering your power in your 40s.
By Taya Coates
- TV"Rugrats" Is Coming Back With Original Voice Cast In New Animated SeriesA "Rugrats" revival with the original voice cast is set come out this year on the CBS All Access extension, Paramount Plus.By Deja Goode
- TVChristina Milian Replaces Naya Rivera In "Step Up" TV SeriesChristina Milian is set to play Collette Jones in the Starz's "Step Up" series, replacing the late Naya Rivera. By Deja Goode
- TVVan Jones Reportedly Felt Ambushed By "The View" Hosts Over Trump Questioning"The View" hosts called out commentator Van Jones for his political uncertainty, and he felt attacked.By Deja Goode
- TVThe Rock Shares New Trailer For Origin Story Series "Young Rock"The Rock releases a new trailer for the show based on his childhood in Hawaii, "Young Rock."By Azure Johnson
- TVTV Shows We're Excited To Watch In 2021There are plenty of exciting shows to be on the lookout for this year. By hnhh
- TVNetflix Releases "Selena: The Series" Trailer, Announces December Release DateNetflix’s biographical drama about the beloved Mexican-American singer is set to be released this December.By Noor Lobad
- TV"Cops" Resumes Filming After June CancellationThe show was cancelled four months ago in response to the June Black Lives Matter protests.By Noor Lobad
- TV"SNL" Gives Sneak-Peek Of Jim Carrey As Joe Biden, Maya Rudolph As Kamala HarrisAhead of tomorrow's "Saturday Night Live" season premiere, the show shared a teaser clip featuring Jim Carrey and Maya Rudolph as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.By Noor Lobad
- TVSamuel L. Jackson To Star As Nick Fury In Marvel Disney+ SeriesMarvel fans may want to keep one eye open for the newly greenlit show.By Isaiah Cane
- TV50 Cent Developing New Show About His Beef With The Game50 Cent is working on a new show about his feud with The Game, as well as another about the only woman at Lil Wayne's sports agency. By Alex Zidel
- TVNicolas Cage's Joe Exotic Series Picked Up By AmazonNicolas Cage is set to star as Joe Exotic in a brand new television series.By Alexander Cole
- TVHBO Docuseries “The Vow” Trailer Investigates NXIVM Sex CultThe documentary surrounding the nature of the alleged sex cult NXIVM is arriving soon. By Madusa S.
- TVNaya Rivera’s Makes Last TV Appearance On Netflix’s “Sugar Rush”Naya Rivera will appear on Netflix's "Sugar Rush."By Madusa S.
- TVKid Cudi To Star In New HBO Series "We Are Who We Are": Watch TrailerKid Cudi is starring in a new HBO series, "We Are Who We Are," created by "Call Me By Your Name" director, Luca Guadagnino.By Lynn S.