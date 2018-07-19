trayvon newsome
- MusicXXXTENTACION Killer Seeks New Trial, Blasts JudgeTrayvon Newsome claimed that the court made various mistakes as they deliberated the three codefendants' guilt.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeXXXTentacion Murder Suspect Takes Plea, Expected To Testify Against Co-Defendants: ReportRobert Allen has reportedly pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and robbery with a firearm. He is expected to testify for the state.By Erika Marie
- MusicOne Suspect In The Murder Of XXXTentacion Has Been Denied BondTrayvon Newsome won't be bonded out before his trial for the murder of XXXTentacion begins, contrary to what his lawyer believes he's legally entitled to.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicXXXTentacion Murder Suspects Will Appear In Court Together This SpringMichael Boatwright, Trayvon Newsome, Dedrick Williams & Robert Allen will stand in front a judge this May before their trail begins.By Keenan Higgins
- CrimeXXXTentacion Murder Suspect To Receive A Bond HearingA new development emerges in the XXXTentacion murder trial. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicXXXTentacion Murder Suspect Asked To Undergo Competency Evaluation By JudgeHis intellectual ability to communicate is being questioned.By Zaynab
- SocietyXXXTENTACION Shooting Suspects Give DNA Samples In CourtThe trial surrounding XXXTENTACION's murder continues.By Milca P.
- MusicXXXTENTACION Murder: Prosecutors Want Blood & DNA Samples From SuspectsThe prosecutors want hair, blood, fingerprints and other samples from the suspects bodies.By Aron A.
- MusicXXXTentacion's 4th Murder Suspect Pleads "Not Guilty" After ArrestTrayvon Newsome is the 4th murder suspect to affirm his innocence.By Devin Ch
- MusicXXXTENTACION's Murder Case: Fourth Suspect Trayvon Newsome ArrestedPolice have apprehended a fourth suspect in XXXTENTACION's murder case.By Aron A.
- MusicXXXTentacion Murder Suspects Flaunted Stacks Of Cash Before His DeathThe video was published weeks before X was shot to death.By Alex Zidel
- MusicXXXTentacion Murder Case: 4 Suspects Have Been IndictedThe Broward County Sheriff's Dept. has identified the 2 gunmen in the XXXTentacion murder case.By Devin Ch