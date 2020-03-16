tom hanks
- Pop CultureTom Hanks Movies: The Actor's BestHe's one of the world's most acclaimed actors, and we're revisiting tom Hank's best movies to date.By Victor Omega
- Pop CultureLeBron James Defends Tom Hanks After Actor Explodes On Crowd For Tripping His WifeHanks and Rita Wilson were followed by fans and paparazzi when someone almost made her fall. "Back the f*ck off!" screamed Hanks.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTom Hanks Calls "Da Vinci Code" Franchise "Hooey," Doesn't Believe It Was "Good Commerce"Hanks starred in the blockbuster, alt-history, religious trilogy many years ago, and he doesn't seem to be the biggest fan of the storyline.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTom Hanks Looks Unrecognizable As Geppetto In New "Pinocchio" Trailer: WatchThe film is due to arrive on September 8th.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureChet Hanks Laments Over The "Toxic" Side Of Fame As He Recounts Being JudgedHe's grateful for experiencing all the perks of being Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's son, but the recognition came with drawbacks.By Erika Marie
- GramChet Hanks Slammed For Anti-Vaccine RantChet Hanks trolls those who are pushing for the vaccine.
By Taya Coates
- Pop CultureChet Hank's Ex Kiana Parker Sues Him For $1 Million, Alleges Domestic AbuseShe claims she endured several instances of abuse for months.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureBill Nye Goes Viral After Blasting Coronavirus Mask Detractors On TikTokThe TV star scientist went off on those refusing to cover-up in a viral TikTok post. By Noah John
- Pop CultureTom Hanks Has "No Respect" For People Not Wearing Masks During PandemicTom Hanks has recovered from his bout with COVID-19 and doesn't understand why people are still arguing against wearing masks in public.By Erika Marie
- RandomTekashi 6ix9ine Responds After Chet Hanks Criticizes His ReturnChet Hanks gets involved with the 6ix9ine drama but the rainbow-haired rapper only wishes Tom Hanks a speedy recovery.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureTom Hanks Surprises University Students With Virtual Commencement SpeechTom Hanks gave a commencement speech at Wright State University's virtual graduation.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureTom Hanks On Being Quarantined With Rita Wilson For COVID-19Tom Hanks speaks about being quarantined with his wife, Rita Wilson, while battling COVID-19.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureRita Wilson Describes Coronavirus Experience In First InterviewRita Wilson details her experience with Coronavirus in her first interview since she was diagnosed, and recovered.By Rose Lilah
- TVTom Hanks Hosts "SNL's" COVID-19 Episode As "America's Dad"Tom Hanks hosted last night's virtual episode of "Saturday Night Live."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureTom Hanks & Rita Wilson Return To U.S. After 2-Week Quarantine In AustraliaTom Hanks and Rita Wilson have officially returned to the United States after spending 2 weeks in quarantine in Australia following their coronavirus diagnoses.By Lynn S.
- MusicRita Wilson Raps Naughty By Nature Hit During COVID-19 QuarantineRita Wilson surprised the masses when she shared her "stir crazy" social media clip of herself rapping "Hip Hop Hooray" in full.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTom Hanks Doing "Not Great But Still Okay" In QuarantineTom Hanks is doing "not great but still ok" while he and his wife are recovering from coronavirus in quarantine, according to the actor's sister.By Lynn S.
- RandomTom Hanks & Rita Wilson Released From Hospital After Coronavirus DiagnosisThe couple are now in self-quarantine at their home in Australia.By Kevin Goddard
- RandomTom Hanks Gives Health Update Featuring Vegemite & Australians Are TriggeredAustralians are triggered by Tom Hanks's overzealous use of vegemite.By Milca P.