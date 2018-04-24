the weekend
- Pop CultureThe Weeknd Has A Theory About Losing His VoiceThe Weeknd has thought deeply about some of his struggles.By Madison Murray
- MusicThe Most Listened-To Artists On SpotifyWho are the top 10 most listened to artists?By Anthony Rivera
- MusicAkon Believes Canada Is Dominating Hip Hop: “Don’t Get It Twisted”The Konvict Muzik founder also praised Atlanta for its influence on the culture.By Lamar Banks
- MusicJ Prince Invites Ye, Drake, Nicki Minaj & Weeknd To Perform In Vegas On Grammy NightJ. Prince announces plans to host a concert in Las Vegas with Drake, Kanye, The Weeknd & Nicki Minaj that will be livestreamed at the same time as the Grammy Awards. By Aron A.
- MusicSummer Walker, Post Malone & Silk Sonic Hold Down The "R&B Season" PlaylistPlus, a few highlights off of serpentwithfeet's "DEACON's Grove" and Lauren Jauregui's new collaboration with 6lack. By Aron A.
- MusicCardi B Shouts Out Lesser Known Black Artists For Their Grammy NominationsCardi B gives a shout-out to underappreciated Black artists ahead of the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.By Cole Blake
- MusicJustin Bieber Won't Attend Grammys Due To R&B Category Snub: ReportThe singer is nominated for four awards, but a report states he is upset "Changes" was included in Pop categories when he claims it was an R&B record.By Erika Marie
- MusicFrank Ocean Premieres SZA "The Weekend" Remix At PrEP+ PartyMore new music from Frank Ocean!By Alex Zidel
- MusicThe Weeknd Reportedly Has A "Game Of Thrones" Track With SZA & Travis ScottThe Weeknd has reportedly penned a new track for the final season of the series.By Milca P.
- MusicFrank Ocean Teases Intimate Cover Of SZA's "The Weekend"Frank Ocean visualizes an alternate take on SZA's acclaimed single. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicSZA Gets Clowned For Heavy Wig & Singing Accent: "Your Local Crackhead"Some fans were not impressed with SZA's live performance.By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosT.I. & Young Thug Enjoy "The Weekend" At A Crazy PartyT.I. unleashes some new visuals from "Dime Trap."By Alex Zidel
- NewsT.I. & Young Thug Are Ready For "The Weekend" In New "Dime Trap" SingleT.I. prepares us for his upcoming album with a Young Thug collab.By Alex Zidel
- MusicSZA Returns To High School For A Motivational Speech & PerformanceSZA a real one for this. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsPlies Drops Off Raunchy New Remix Over SZA’s “The Weekend”Listen to Plies' new raunchy remix to SZA's "The Weekend."By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentBella Hadid Exchanged Digits With Rapper Kyle At Coachella: ReportThe two apparently hit it off. By David Saric