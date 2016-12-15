the hulk
- Pop CultureMark Ruffalo Net Worth 2023: What Is The Actor Worth?From Wisconsin's stages to Hollywood's red carpets. An exploration into the life of an actor, activist, and advocateBy Jake Skudder
- TVMarvel Drops First "She-Hulk" TV Series TrailerMarvel releases new trailer for newest streaming show.By Ben de Lemos
- Pop CultureComic Book Avengers That Should Join The Marvel Cinematic UniverseAfter the fallout of "Avengers: Endgame" and D23 Expo, we examine who should join their ranks for their future cinematic adventures. By Robert Blair
- Entertainment"Avengers: Endgame" Costumes Have Updated Since "Infinity War"The OG Avengers get some new threads. By Mitch Findlay
- Entertainment10 Hip-Hop Artists With Dope Super Hero AliasesComics x Hip-HopBy Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Avengers: Endgame" Title Was Revealed By The Russo Brothers Months AgoThat cryptic picture was the clue. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentMarvel Releases Touching Tribute To Stan Lee: WatchThe comics giant pay their dues.By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentMark Ruffalo Responds To NASA Naming New Constellation After The HulkThe Hulk shines down on us. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Avengers 4" Title & First Trailer Description Appears Online Before Being DeletedWe may have our "Avengers 4" title. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentMark Ruffalo May Have Revealed "Avengers 4" Title, Teases Captain America DeathRuffalo with another hint. By Karlton Jahmal
- LifeMarvel & Dickies Team Up For Superhero Fall/Winter CollectionGet your Marvel gear from Dickies. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyMark Ruffalo Says "Avengers 4" Hasn't Wrapped Up YetMark Ruffalo says "Avengers 4" is still under construction.By Milca P.
- Entertainment"Avengers: Infinity War" Directors Break Down Every Hero In The FilmThe Russo Brothers explain how they view each Avenger. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentEdward Norton Disses Marvel Studios During Bruce Willis RoastEdward Norton took aim at Marvel during the "Roast of Bruce Willis."By Alex Zidel
- MusicLogic Swears This Photo Of Him As "The Hulk" Isn't PhotoshoppedPhotoshopped or nah?By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment"Avengers: Infinity War" Will Beat "Black Panther" In Second Weekend Box-Office HaulAnother day, another record. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentThe Avengers Team Up With "My Hero Academia" Anime For Crossover EventAvengers meets anime. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentBlack Panther Leads Warrior Chant In Avengers Infinity War TrailerA new trailer for "Avengers Infinity War" highlights the return of Marvel's finest characters.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentMarvel Moves "Avengers: Infinity War" Premiere Up Due To Iron Man's TweetsThe highly-anticipated next "Avengers" flick gets an earlier premiere date on April 27.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentTop 10 MCU MoviesIn the wake of the epic trailer for "Avengers: Infinity War," here are the top ten Marvel Cinematic Universe movies of all time. By Karlton Jahmal
- LifeMarvel Drops Four More Hip Hop Variant Covers Starring The Game, Kid Cudi And MoreMarvel continues to put out dope artwork.By hnhh