The Angie Martinez Show
- MusicT-Pain Claims Usher Lied About Contacting Him Over "F*cked Up Music" CommentT-Pain recalled Usher telling him he "f*cked up music" and in a later interview, Usher claimed that he spoke with T-Pain and they were now "good."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTiwa Savage Reveals Someone Is Extorting Her With Threats Of Leaking Sex TapeThe Afrobeats star shared that there is someone attempting to use her for a cash grab and if she doesn't pay up, they threatened to leak a private video.By Erika Marie
- MusicFrench Montana Reveals That He's Trying To Help Jim Jones & Max B Squash BeefFrench is still trying, to this day. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicFrench Montana Says He & Drake Have "Stay Scheming Part 2" Type Collab On "CLB"Banger on the way?By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicAngie Martinez Announces Return To Radio, Shares Recovery Tips From Kevin HartHart's advice helped her on her road to recovery. By Noah C
- GramYoung M.A Denies Trying To Shoot Her Shot At Kehlani With "BIG" LyricAngie Martinez wasn't buying it.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsCommon Is Back Together With His Famous ExThe love is still there.By Chantilly Post
- Music6ix9ine Fails To Name A Vic Mensa Song, Gives Him "Best Promo He's Ever Gonna Get"Angie Martinez sits down with Tekashi for his most personal interview yet.By Alex Zidel
- SongsJim Jones Talks Recent Arrest & Challenges 50 Cent To Boxing MatchWatch Jim Jones challenge 50 Cent to a boxing match after talking about his recent arrest on The Angie Martinez Show.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicNipsey Hussle On Kanye West Wearing The MAGA Hat: “It Was A Kick In The Gut”Nipsey Hussle says he felt some type of way when he saw Kanye rockin' the MAGA hat.By Kevin Goddard
- PoliticsPusha T Talks “Daytona” Album, Kanye West, & More With Angie MartinezWatch Pusha T's 22-minute sit-down interview with Angie Martinez.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicMeek Mill Talks #FreeMeek, Kanye West, & More With Angie MartinezWatch Meek Mill's full 26-minute interview with Angie Martinez.By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentSafaree Says He Was Robbed Of $175K Worth Of JewelrySafaree shares more details pertaining to his alleged robbery.By Aron A.
- MusicChris Brown Confesses His Love For Jennifer Lopez: “I Like You And I Want You”Chris Brown is the opposite of lowkey when it comes to confessing his love.By Chantilly Post
- MusicMeek Mill Talks Drake Beef, 50 Cent In New InterviewMeek Mill gets real about his past.By Matt F
- MusicT.I. Tells Trolls To Shut Their Mouths About His Crumbling MarriageT.I. claps back at the haters who've blamed him for the dissolution of his marriage.By hnhh
- MusicT.I. Claims He Started Trap MusicT.I. told Angie Martinez he changed rap music.By hnhh
- MusicBig Sean Tells The Story Of His Roc-A-Fella Chain And More In A New InterviewBig Sean talks "I Decided" with Angie Martinez and Power 105.1.By hnhh