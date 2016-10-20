teenagers
- MusicAlo Bandz Death: Two Teens Arrested For San Diego Rapper's PassingA 19-year-old and 14-year-old were taken in by San Diego police for a shooting that took the rising San Diego MC's life.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TechJUUL No Longer Selling Flavoured E-Cigarettes OnlineJUUL's dropping out on certain online sales. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyVape Pen Explodes & Shatters Teen's Jaw, Knocks Out TeethMaybe Newports are the safer option.By Aron A.
- SocietyRacist Promposal Sign Goes Viral After Teens Laugh At The N-WordTwo teens laugh hysterically while holding a racist Promposal sign.By Alex Zidel
- Music21 Savage Is Offering Jobs To 150 At-Risk Teens21 Savage is helping kids with a similar background to his.By Alex Zidel
- MusicWebbie Catches Sons & Friend In Bed With Girl, Puts Them On BlastParenting 101 with Webbie.By Aron A.
- MusicMan Pulls Gun On Teenagers Bumping PnB Rock's "Selfish"PnB Rock's dulcet tones and a teenager's devil-may-care cry of "shut up" sent one Oregonian down a dark rabbit hole. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentAva DuVernay's "Central Park Five" Acting Leads Have Been RevealedThe four-part Netflix series is set to premiere in 2019. By Alex Zidel
- LifeYouTube Is The Most Popular Internet Platform Among U.S. Teens, Facebook SlumpsHere is how the younger generation is spending their time on the internet. By David Saric
- MusicYBN Nahmir's High School Principal Blocks Him From Attending GraduationYBN Nahmir launches #LetNahmirWalk to see his hand raised with the senior class.By Devin Ch
- SocietyNikolas Cruz Is Receiving Love Notes & Money From Crazy Teenage GirlsProbably the most twisted story of the day. By Chantilly Post
- MusicLil Xan Says He Wasn't Afraid Of 'Lil Ass' Tupac FansLil Xan explains the nuances of a report claiming he called for a police escort.By Devin Ch
- MusicLil Xan Escapes An Angry Mob Of Teenage Tupac FansLil Xan is at the point of needing a police escort to get from A to B.By Devin Ch
- SocietyStudy Reveals Teens Don't Smoke More Weed Amid Medical Marijuana LegalizationSome good news for medical marijuana enthusiasts.
By David Saric
- Society26 Nigerian Teenage Girls Found Dead At Sea26 teenage Nigerian girls were sadly found dead at Sea on Sunday near Italy.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsTime Magazine Names Jaden Smith One Of 2016's Most Influential TeensJaden Smith gets on Time's list of the year's "Most Influential Teens."By hnhh