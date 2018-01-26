supermarket
- MusicRihanna Surprises Fan At A Supermarket, They Have A "Genuine Conversation"The "Diamonds" superstar made multiple fans' day by taking pictures and dedicating a few minutes of her time to talking with them.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeGeorgia Supermarket Cashier Shot & Killed Over Face Mask DisputeThe customer opened fire after getting into an argument with a cashier about his face mask. By Madusa S.
- GramRowdy Rebel Brings Out $200K To Buy Groceries For People In BrooklynRowdy Rebel shuts down the supermarket to take care of his neighborhood during the holiday season.By Aron A.
- GramQuavo's Coronavirus Supermarket Picture Has Post-Apocalyptic VibesMigos rapper Quavo went to the supermarket and was met with empty shelves and a whole lot of nothing in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentLogic's Albums, RankedAs the world awaits the release of his next project, we delve back into Logic's catalogue and sort his studio albums from worst to best.By Robert Blair
- Original ContentWhat's The Best Day Of The Week To Drop New Music?Four years on from its inception, we take a look at whether Friday is truly the best day to drop music or if it's detrimental to everyone but a certain level of artist.By Robert Blair
- MusicLogic Becomes First-Ever Rapper To Have New York Times #1 Best-Selling NovelNow fans are waiting for his forthcoming album.By Erika Marie
- NewsLogic Brings Freddie Mercury Back To Life On "Bohemian Trapsody"Logic's "Supermarket" soundtrack covers a lot of ground.By Devin Ch
- MusicLogic's "Supermarket" Soundtrack Features Mac DeMarco ProductionMac DeMarco & Bobby T link up for some smooth vibes. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsLogic Releases "Supermarket" To Coincide With Debut Novel's DropLogic went full-on alternative rock for his new soundtrack.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLogic Announces New Music, New Movies, New Books & More In 2019Logic is coming through with new everything this year.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLogic Shares Release Date & Details For Debut Novel "Supermarket"Logic is excited for everybody to pick up a copy of his new book.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLogic Announces Pre-Order Date For Debut Novel "Supermarket"Logic is starting off the year by releasing his first ever novel.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLogic's Novel "Supermarket" Is Dropping This YearBobby Tarantino flexes his literary chops. By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosCuban Doll, Lil Yachty & Lil Baby Take Over Supermarket In "Bankrupt Remix" VideoCuban Doll, Lil Yachty, and Lil Baby have some fun in the grocery store.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLogic Tattoos Title Of Upcoming Novel On His ArmLogic shows off his brand new "Supermarket" ink.By Alex Zidel
- TVLogic Announces He Is Writing And Starring In A Comedy MovieLogic's film goes into production at the end of this year.By Alex Zidel
- Society2 People Killed Following A Terror Attack In French SupermarketISIS is claiming responsibility for the tragedy. By David Saric
- SocietyNutella Discount Incites Pandemonium In French SupermarketsPeople couldn't wait to get their hands on a cheaper jar of hazelnutty goodness.
By David Saric