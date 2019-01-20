sundance
- Pop CultureMarilyn Manson Denies Evan Rachel Wood's Music Video Rape ClaimHis attorney called the allegations "the most brazen and easiest to disprove."By Erika Marie
- Movies"Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy" Filmmakers Reveal How The Project Came Together"jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy" premiered at Sundance over the weekend.By Cole Blake
- RandomPost Malone Pulls Nasty Frat Party Beer Trick At SundancePost Malone wiped his face and then dunked the same hand into his beer.By Alex Zidel
- MoviesMeek Mill Stars In "Charm City Kings" Trailer In His Very First Film RoleMeek joins the ranks of rappers-turned-actors.By Lynn S.
- Movies50 Cent Thanks Oprah For Backing Out Of Russell Simmons DocumentaryFifty has been begging Oprah to pull out of the doc. By Noah C
- Gram50 Cent Shames Oprah For Past Affiliations With Donald Trump & Harvey Weinstein50 Cent is disappointed in Oprah for producing a documentary about Russell Simmons' sexual assault allegations.By Noah C
- MusicMichael Jackson Estate Challenges "Leaving Neverland" With Concert FilmsThe Jackson estate is striking back.By Milca P.
- MusicEminem Admits He's Still Looking To Eclipse "The Marshall Mathers LP"Em's competitive streak is something to behold, after decades on the prowl.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentMichael Jackson "Leaving Neverland:" How To Watch The Scandalous DocumentaryThe first week of March is going to be a hectic one for Michael Jackson's estate.By Devin Ch
- SocietyDwayne "The Rock" Johnson On Presidential Run: "I'm Not Ruling It Out"Could The Rock make a good president?By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentMachine Gun Kelly And Pete Davidson Are Living it Up At SundanceThe two are promoting their film "Big Time Adolescence."By Alexander Cole
- MusicG-Eazy Reportedly "Flirted With Everybody" On Deck At The Sundance AfterpartiesG-Eazy channelled "The Situation" in all of Park City's finest nightclubs.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentPete Davidson And Machine Gun Kelly Bro Out At Sundance Film FestivalThe actor and rapper have been friends for a while now.By Alexander Cole
- SocietyMichael Jackson's Family Calls "Leaving Neverland" A "Public Lynching"The Jackson family is not happy with the new documentary.By Alexander Cole
- Music"Leaving Neverland" Shocks Audience: Post-Sex Drills & Mock WeddingThe controversial documentary contained disturbing content.By Zaynab
- MusicEminem's "Marshall From Detroit" Trailer Gives A Look Of Detroit From His POVTake a look at Detroit from the eyes of Eminem in the new "Marshall From Detroit" documentary.By Aron A.
- MusicNas Proudly Announces Wu-Tang Clan Documentary Acquired By Showtime"Protect ya neck!"By Zaynab