Suicide Squad
- GamingDC Reveals "Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League" With New TrailerRocksteady announced a new Suicide Squad game during the DC FanDome event.By Cole Blake
- Movies"Suicide Squad" Fans Campaign For The Director's CutDavid Ayer's "Suicide Squad" gets renewed attention following the release of Zack Synder's long-awaited "Justice League" cut. By Mitch Findlay
- Movies"Suicide Squad" Director David Ayer's "Heart Breaks" For Jared Leto's Joker"Suicide Squad" writer and director, David Ayer, confessed that his "heart breaks" for Jared Leto because of how misunderstood his portrayal of the Joker was.By Lynn S.
- RandomJared Leto Posts Video After Near-Fatal Rock-Climbing IncidentJared Leto was almost a goner after an accidental rock-climbing incident. By Dominiq R.
- Pop Culture"Birds Of Prey" Described As A Batsh*t Crazy "John Wick" Funhouse Ride By FansFans are receiving the new Harley Quinn, "Birds of Prey" film pretty well. By Dominiq R.
- Movies"Suicide Squad" Director, David Ayer Remains Apologetic For Yelling "F*ck Marvel" Years AgoDavid Ayer is on yet another apology tour. By Dominiq R.
- MoviesMargot Robbie Confirms Jared Leto Will Not Be Reprising Joker Role In "Birds Of Prey"Harley doesn't have time for her toxic ex.By Lynn S.
- CrimeLil Duval Trolls Kat Stacks' Alleged New Mugshot: "Looking Like The Joker"Kat Stacks was allegedly arrested for domestic violence.By Alex Zidel
- MoviesJoel Kinnaman Discusses "Suicide Squad" Sequel & Joaquin Phoenix's "Joker"The "Suicide Squad" sequel is going to be a lot more comedic than expected.By Cole Blake
- MoviesWill "Joker" Be In New "Suicide Squad" Movie? Probably NotThe Joker may not be making a return to the "Suicide Squad."By Andrew Portnoy
- MoviesJared Leto Felt "Alienated And Upset" Over "Joker" Film: ReportJared Leto wasn't having it.By Cole Blake
- MoviesMargot Robbie Shines In Official "Birds Of Prey" TrailerBirds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) arrives February 7th. By Chantilly Post
- Pop CulturePete Davidson Skips "SNL" Premiere To Hang With "Suicide Squad" CastThe cast is reportedly filming in Atlanta.By Erika Marie
- MoviesMargot Robbie Shares First Official Poster For Harley Quinn Film "Birds Of Prey"Four months away from the theatrical release. By Chantilly Post
- MoviesPete Davidson Is A Potential Addition To The "Suicide Squad" SequelThe SNL star is "in talks" about a potential cameo.By Andrew Portnoy
- EntertainmentJared Leto Is Down For Another Go-Around As "Joker"Jared Leto reflects on his tenure as "The Joker."By Mitch Findlay