steal
- RandomWoman Steals $1 Million Worth Of Jewelry From Date While He Slept: ReportPolice in Atlanta are looking for a woman who stole $1 million worth of jewelry from a date.By Kevin Goddard
- Pop CultureB. Simone Exposed For Plagiarizing Bloggers' Work In Her BookB. Simone has been accused of stealing multiple bloggers' work and completely plagiarizing it in her book, "Baby Girl: Manifest the Life You Want."By Lynn S.
- RandomShaq, Lil Pump, Jamie Foxx Surprise Viral 5-Year-Old Who Stole Parents' CarThe Utah child who went viral for jacking his parents' car to go buy a Lambo got to check out some luxury cars, hang out with Jamie Foxx, and FaceTime with Shaq and Lil Pump in L.A.By Lynn S.
- MusicBlueface Shares Security Cam Footage Of Hookah Lounge Brawl: "We Put Cuz On"Blueface is proud of how he put that attempted thief in his place. By Noah C
- CrimeBoosie Badazz Livid After Thieves Steal Jewelry From His CarThey keep trying to test Boosie. By Mitch Findlay
- SportsKawhi Leonard Has NBA Fans Salivating After Steal & Dunk: WatchKawhi is already making a huge impact with the Clippers.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBronny James Jr. Jokingly Accuses Darius Garland Of Being An IG ThiefBronny is already out here beefing with NBA players.By Alexander Cole
- SocietyBurger King's Instagram Trolled With Penis Drawings After Allegedly Stealing ArtThis artist's retaliation was sweeter than a lawsuit.By Alex Zidel
- SportsDennis Rodman On Alleged Yoga Robbery: "We Didn't Steal S***"Rodman and three other people were caught on a surveillance camera.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersA$AP Rocky Heated After Fan Tries To Steal His Shoe On StageA$AP Rocky was performing in the Philippines when a fan tried to steal his sneaker.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardi B Channels Her Veteran Ways In G'd Up Rant: "I'm A B*tch From The Streets"Cardi B challenges an overlooked double standard, then immediately quits on Twitter for "a few days."By Devin Ch
- MusicYBN Almighty Jay Ruled "Scot-Free" Over Felony Theft ChargesYBN Almighty Jay gets his theft charges dropped.By Devin Ch
- MusicYBN Almighty Jay Jumped In New York: Allegedly Robbed By Vengeful FlockYBN Almighty Jay was on the losing end of a shakedown, a few weeks after playing the aggressor.By Devin Ch
- MusicFunk Flex Questions Dame Dash & Nick Cannon's "Snitchy Ways"Funkmaster Flex licks his chops.By Devin Ch
- SneakersVans Sues Target For Jacking Their "Old Skool" Sneaker DesignThe classic "Old Skool" silhouette established in 1977.By Devin Ch
- MusicAzealia Banks Drags Iggy Azalea, Predicts Career ForeclosureAzealia Banks isn't done dragging the cat across America.By Devin Ch
- MusicFreddie Gibbs Recalls Chin-Checking Logic Over Stolen Cover ArtFreddie and Logic smoothed everything out, in due time.By Devin Ch
- MusicMigos Sued For Ripping Off "Walk It Talk It": ReportMigos are being sued by M.O.S. for reportedly stealing "Walk It Talk It."By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Baby Poses With Stolen Quality Control Hard Drives After "Pee" Pays $20K RewardLil Yachty's upcoming project is officially safe.By Alex Zidel
- SportsEric Reid, Kaepernick's Ally, Kneels In First Game With Carolina PanthersEric Reid marks his NFL return by continuing his anthem protests.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment50 Cents Takes Aim At "Empire" Series: "Still Stealing My Sh*t"The rivalry ain't over.By Zaynab
- SocietyOregano Prop Jars In Weed Dispensary Fool Thieves Into Stealing SeasoningOregano high. By Karlton Jahmal