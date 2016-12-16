spike
- MoviesHalle Berry Shares Throwback Of First Movie Role As "Crack Hoe Viv" In "Jungle Fever"This week, Spike Lee's 1991 classic celebrated its 30th anniversary & the actress paid tribute to her first role in a film.By Erika Marie
- LifeU.S. Shatters Coronavirus Record With More Than 75,000 New Cases In One DayThe United States continues its fight against coronavirus as the threat of a national resurgence increases. By Madusa S.
- PoliticsFlorida Smashes Record For Most New Coronavirus Cases In Single DayFlorida broke the record for most new coronavirus cases in a single day, Saturday.By Cole Blake
- MusicBeyoncé's "OnlyFans" Shoutout On "Savage" Remix Causes Spike In Site's TrafficAfter Beyoncé name-dropped "OnlyFans" on the remix of Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage", the content-subscription website saw a major boost in traffic.By Lynn S.
- PoliticsThere’s A Spike In People Ingesting Household Cleaners After Trump’s CommentsNew York and Maryland health officials have seen a sudden spike in calls over fear of taking household cleaners following Trump’s suggestion.By Kevin Goddard
- RandomPornhub Traffic Continues To Increase Exponentially Due To CoronavirusPornhub's streaming numbers have gone way up in the last week, as people around the world are stuck inside self-quarantining due to the coronavirus pandemic.By Lynn S.
- TVSteve Harvey Reams Out Rob Gronkowski For Destroying His LEGO Bust In NYE SpecialHe was not please to see his LEGO self get spiked.By Lynn S.
- MusicR. Kelly Returns To Billboard Charts After "Surviving R. Kelly" AirsDespite allegations of sexual abuse, R. Kelly's die-hards are standing by his side.By Aron A.
- NumbersR. Kelly's Streaming Numbers Rise Following "Surviving R. Kelly" PremiereA 16% increase has been reported.By Zaynab
- MusicDrake Reigns Supreme, As Streaming Habits Go Up 41%The BuzzAngle Music report speaks to the interdependent relationship of Drake and the Record Biz.By Devin Ch
- MusicRoyce Da 5'9" Basks At "Internet Virality" Amidst Tory Lanez BeefRoyce Da 5'9" comments on the spike of activity while he readies for battle.By Devin Ch
- SportsJJ Redick On NBA Scoring Spike: "Offenses Are Smarter, Defenses Are Dumber"NBA scoresheets are heating up in the G-Funk era.By Devin Ch
- MusicCardi B Pornhub Searches Have Plummeted Since DecemberWhere's the love for Belcalis?By Devin Ch
- MusicKehlani Gains Six Million Spotify Listeners In 20 DaysKehlani's getting a lot of love on Spotify.By Chantilly Post
- SocietyBitcoin Cash Market Frozen After Insider Trading; Value Drops Below 17KBitcoin is subject to insider trading and illegal buying and selling. By Chantilly Post
- LifeWatch The Heartbreaking Trailer For Jay Z's Documentary On Kalief BrowderKalief Browder was unlawfully imprisoned for three years on Rikers Island.By hnhh