Social distancing
- TVSeth Rogen Jokes About Lax Emmys Covid Protocols & Gets Immediately CheckedHost Cedric the Entertainer tried to quell concerns with some jokes. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicLil Nas X Called Out For Attending Massive Maskless Party With TikTok InfluencersIn a viral video of the event, attendees were all singing along to "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)."By Erika Marie
- AnticsJoey Bada$$: "Social Distancing Is Inhumane"Joey Bada$$ says "social distancing is inhumane" and claims anyone who disagrees is "dull-minded".By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureTrey Songz Concert Leaves Ohio Club Facing Fines For Pandemic ViolationsAfter a live performance by Trey Songz, an Ohio Club could be facing major repercussions for violating social distancing guidelines.By Ellie Spina
- MusicThree 6 Mafia Announces First Indoor Concert Since Start Of Coronavirus PandemicThree 6 Mafia will be holding an indoor concert in Kentucky on December 11th.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsMississippi Becomes 1st State To Lift Mask MandateMississippi has become the first state to lift its mask mandate.By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Baby & DaBaby Will Headline Atlanta's First Drive-In FestivalLil Baby & DaBaby return to the stage for a socially-distanced festival in Atlanta. By Dre D.
- PoliticsDonald Trump Holds Indoor Rally, Directly Violating Nevada's Pandemic GuidelinesDonald Trump is holding his first indoor rally since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. By Cole Blake
- GramRemy Ma Jokes People Not Social Distancing "Don't Wear Condoms"The pregnant rapper dropped off a few thoughts about those that don't feel the need to wear masks or social distance during a pandemic.By Erika Marie
- CrimeNew Jersey Man Arrested For Hosting Giant House Party With No COVID-19 ProtocolsThe area's residents say these parties have been happening all summer. By Noah John
- RandomTech N9ne Plays Crowded Concert, Fans Ignore Mask & Social Distancing GuidelinesTech N9ne played a show in his home state of Missouri this weekend, gathering a thousand people who ignored all mask and social distancing guidelines.By Alex Zidel
- SportsDeshaun Watson Has Strong Reaction To New NFL RulesDeshaun Watson had a similar reaction to many other players and fans.By Alexander Cole
- SportsNFL Reveals Social Distance Guidelines For Next SeasonThe NFL is taking some strict measures when it comes to social distancing.By Alexander Cole
- MusicDaBaby Concert Apparently Didn't Follow Social Distancing & Mask GuidelinesDaBaby recently had a live performance for 4th of July.By Rose Lilah
- MusicDaBaby Booked For 4th Of July Concert In Front Of Live Audience Amid COVID-19 PandemicDaBaby's hitting the stage, despite a pandemic.By Aron A.
- GramTeyana Taylor Schools Trolls Ridiculing Her For Not Social Distancing At Listening PartyTeyana Taylor clapped back at some trolls who were disappointed that nobody appeared to be wearing masks or social distancing at her album listening party.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureKylie Jenner Parties At LA Club & Ignores Social DistancingKylie Jenner turned up at a club this weekend, ignoring social distancing and failing to wear a face mask.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsAndrew Cuomo Announces The New York Reopening DateNew York's quarantine orders will begin to ease up in June.By Madusa S.
- RandomFloyd Mayweather Slammed By Scottsdale Mayor For Partying During PandemicScottsdale mayor Jim Lane has issued a response to the viral footage of a nightclub packed with partygoers, including Floyd Mayweather, during the pandemic.By Lynn S.
- Food2 Chainz's Restaurant Closed For Violating COVID-19 Guidelines2 Chainz's Atlanta restaurant was shut down after a busy Memorial Day party was hosted this week.By Alex Zidel
- SportsFloyd Mayweather Avoids Social Distancing At Packed NightclubFloyd Mayweather recently made an appearance in a crowded place with no face mask.By Alexander Cole