slim danger
- GramChief Keef's BM, Slim Danger, Continues To Call Lil Baby Her "Baby Daddy"Slim Danger claimed that she was pregnant with Lil Baby's child last month. By Aron A.
- BeefLil Baby Seemingly Responds To Chief Keef’s BM Claiming She’s Pregnant With His ChildLil Baby says "stop with the false narratives" after Slim Danger suggests she's pregnant with his child.By Aron A.
- RelationshipsSimone Shontell Is Pleased That She Duped Fans Into Thinking Lil Baby Was Her Baby DaddyChief Keef's ex, Simone Shontell, brags about tricking fans into thinking Lil Baby was the father of her child, and plans to capitalize on her newfound clout.By Lawrencia Grose
- GossipChief Keef's Other Baby Mama Exposes Lil Baby With Receipts, Claims Slim Danger Is Copying HerTwo of Chief Keef's children's mothers are claiming to have recently slept with Lil Baby.By Alex Zidel
- GossipLil Baby Seemingly Addresses Chief Keef's Baby Mama Claiming They Had SexLil Baby seemingly tells Slim Danger, "Stop using my name for attention!"By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureTristan Thompson Accused Of Paying Chief Keef's BM Slim Danger To Have An AbortionSlim Danger says she met Thompson at a swingers party in L.A. and showed a check he allegedly wrote her for a "consultation."By Erika Marie
- GossipChief Keef's BM Slim Danger Says Lil Durk Paid Her $15K To Have An AbortionShe talked at length about her alleged celebrity interactions, including claims Tristan Thompson flew her out to Beverly Hills & paid her $25K for sex.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureOdell Beckham Jr. Laughs Off Poop Fetish Rumors: "I Couldn't Even Believe It"The NFL star says he watched the video and laughed with his friends.By Erika Marie
- GossipOdell Beckham Jr. Jokes About His Alleged Poop FetishOdell Beckham Jr. is cracking all kinds of jokes after Chief Keef's baby mama Slim Danger alleged that he "loves" getting "shitted on."By Alex Zidel
- RandomChief Keef's BM Exposes Odell Beckham Jr., Says He Loves "Being Sh*tted On"Slim Danger, Chief Keef's baby mama, exposes Odell Beckham Jr.'s alleged sexual preferences, claiming that he flew her out and asked her to defecate on him.By Alex Zidel
- Music6ix9ine Gets His Jewelry Back After Slim Danger Hints At Involvement In RobberyTekashi 6ix9ine is back in action.By Aron A.
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine's Baby-Mama Asks For Privacy After RobberyAll she wants are people's "prayers and concerns."By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicChief Keef's Baby Mama Has Seemingly Moved On To Waka FlockaSlim Danger says that Tammy Rivera was not pleased about the two fooling around.By Alex Zidel
- Music6IX9INE Clowns Chief Keef With Updated "GUMMO" Lyrics6IX9INE still got jokes.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentChief Keef's Baby Mama Recorded A Song About 6ix9ine's "Gucci Fanny" GiftSlim Danger is trying to "make a 'mil off this Gucci fanny."By Alex Zidel
- MusicChief Keef's Baby Mama Wishes 6ix9ine A Happy Father's DaySlim Danger disses Chief Keef further on Father's Day.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine's Baby Momma Isn't Letting Chief Keef Beef Interfere With Her MoneyTekashi 6ix9ine's baby mother speaks.By Aron A.