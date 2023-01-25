After the mother of Chief Keef’s child claimed that she was pregnant with Lil Baby’s baby, the It’s Only Me rapper cleared the air.

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Lil Baby attends the Kenzo Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Slim Danger, the mother of Chief Keef’s son Zinc, shared a post on Instagram alleging that she’s expecting Lil Baby’s child. The post targeted Jayda Cheaves, the mother of Baby’s second child and previously had issues with Danger.

“Y’all gotta stop with the False narratives,” he wrote. “Certain shit you gotta kno N***s ain’t doing. Well n***as like me.”

Prior to Baby’s post, Danger continued to throw shots at Cheaves, while claiming that they needed a paternity test to determine if the rapper is the father. “She so worried that this @LilBaby baby I’m having,” she wrote after revealing Cheaves has been lurking her Story. “@lilbaby should we get a DNA,” she added in the caption.

Danger’s previously claimed that she and Baby had intimate relationships in the past. Her recent claims come nearly nine months following her claim that she slept with Lil Baby.

Once again, Baby responded without mentioning names. However, it became evident who his message was directed towards. “Y’all weak ass hoes,” he wrote. “Stop using my name for attention! Dam. A mf a do anything to go viral. Bitches and n***as.”

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 04: Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves are seen near the Avenue Montaigne on March 04, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images)

Overall, it seems as if the debacle between Lil Baby and Slim Danger could bleed into the newsfeed for the days to come. As she mentioned, only a paternity test will determine whether Lil Baby is the father or not.

We’ll keep you posted with anymore updates.