sirius xm
- MusicRZA Reveals Why Early Wu-Tang Clan Production Was All Done In-HouseHe explained the tight control he maintained over the group.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureDrake Debuts 2 New Songs, "Confusion" & "I Could Never" On His "Table For One" Radio ShowDrake has been steady dropping new content for his fans this month.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicFabolous Explains Why He Lost A Starring Role In HBO's "The Sopranos"Babyface Fab. By Chantilly Post
- MusicDrake's "OVO Sound Radio" Finds New Home Through Major SiriusXM Pandora DealDrake has signed an "extensive" new deal with SiriusXM Pandora.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDr. Dre & LL Cool J Say They Have Dozens Of Unreleased Tracks In The VaultDre also says he makes music because he's passionate about it, not because he needs people to hear it.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentHoward Stern Blasts Wendy Williams: "Jealous B***h, You Are Nobody"He went on a long rant about Williams...and it wasn't pretty.By Erika Marie
- MusicCasanova G Checks Soulja Boy For Allegedly Threatening A WomanCasanova confronts Soulja Boy during his tour of NYC.By Devin Ch
- MusicDemi Lovato's Mother Reveals Daughter Is 90 Days Sober"I couldn't be more thankful or more proud of her."By hnhh
- EntertainmentLL Cool J Shares Preview Of Eminem Interview For Rock The Bells Radio: ListenTwo G.O.A.T.s, One Interview. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentDonald Glover Talks Lando's Pansexuality & Possibility Of Doing A Solo Spin-OffDonald would happily create a Lando centric script from "Solo: A Star Wars Story."By Chantilly Post
- MusicCardi B Dropped $300K Out Of Her Own Pocket For Her Coachella Stage SetCardi B clearly making money moves out here.By Aron A.
- MusicAshanti Talks Sexual Harassment, Recalls Creepy Situation With ProducerAshanti talks sexual harassment in the record industry with Maria Menounos.By Devin Ch
- InterviewsDJ Whoo Kid on 50 Cent Come-Up, Pretending to be Diddy's DJ & MoreTHE PLUG INTERVIEW: DJ Whoo Kid chops it up about living next to LL Cool J, his current relationship with 50 Cent, Whoolywood Shuffle & more.By Aron A.
- News7th SeedCheck out the new track from Soule and Rockie Fresh titled "7th Soul."By Matt F
- MusicFat Joe Says Remy Ma's Next Album Will Go To No. 1Fat Joe shows love for Remy Ma.By Matt F