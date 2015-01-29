sessions
- Music VideosG Herbo Rocks Out In The Booth In His Music Video For "Sessions"Every rapper's favorite place to be.By Keenan Higgins
- NewsG Herbo Is "That Boy"G Herbo gets deep.By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsG Herbo's "I Want It" Is One Of His Most Powerful "Sessions"Herbo closes his new album as it starts: with raw confession. By Noah C
- NewsG Herbo Fights His Demons On "Sessions" SingleLaying it all out on the table.By Erika Marie
- MusicPusha T Explains Kanye West's Hilarious Chacuterie Bit On "Sociopath"Kanye really didn't know what charcuterie was.By Aron A.
- NewsGuapdad 4000 & Mozzy Turn Debit Claims Into Fetti On "Scammin"Guapdad 4000 recruits Mozzy to the "Scammin" fold.By Devin Ch
- MusicGuapdad 4000 Feuds With Benny The Butcher & Griselda Fans Over "Dreamer Sessions"A feud between Guapdad 4000 and Benny The Butcher was instigated by a controlling 3rd party.By Devin Ch
- MusicJay-Z Launches College Bus Tour To Empower Historically-Black InstitutionsJay-Z's mother Gloria Carter will lead the young achievers on a tour of 11 historically-black colleges.By Devin Ch
- MusicKanye West's "GOOD Friday" Sessions Were Replete With David Blaine's "Wild Magic"Kanye West was subjected to "Wild Magic" during the creation of "Christian Dior Denim Flow."By Devin Ch
- MusicT-Minus Explains How He & J. Cole Crafted "Middle Child" In A Single DayJ. Cole's idea for "Middle Child" came to him, in the nick of time.By Devin Ch
- MusicQuavo Talks Working With Kanye West, Travis Scott Doing The Superbowl, & MoreQuavo is proud of Trav. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicNormani Speaks On Working With Pharrell For Her Debut AlbumNormani's glow up as a solo act continues.By Zaynab
- MusicMannie Fresh Hints At Dropping Unreleased Music From "Carter 5” SessionsMannie Fresh says some of the leftover collabs that didn’t make "Tha Carter V" will eventually see the light of day. By Kevin Goddard
- MusicTroye Sivan Covers Post Malone's "Better Now"The singer treats "Better Now" delicately.By Zaynab
- NewsD.I.T.C. "Rock Shyt" VideoFat Joe links with Diamond D and Lord Finesse for the "Rock Shyt" video ahead of the upcoming "Sessions" album from Diggin' In The Crates. By Angus Walker
- NewsStream Ty Dolla $ign's Live Spotify Sessions Featuring Wiz KhalifaTy Dolla $ign delivers stripped down performances of "Or Nah," "Paranoid," "Saved," and more.By Trevor Smith
- NewsEuroz "Sessions" Vlog (Ep. 1)Check out episode 1 of Euroz' new vlog series "Sessions".By Kevin Goddard