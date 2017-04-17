separated
- Pop CultureKhloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Attend Malika Haqq's 40th Birthday SeparatelyThe amicable ex-couple went in different cars to Khloé's BFF's birthday bash in Los Angeles.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureOffset & Quavo Attend NBA Game SeparatelyWhile Quavo was masked up, fans still identified the two sitting separately amid their falling out.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureLarsa Pippen Defends Romance With Malik Beasley, Says She Knew He Was SeparatedThe estranged wife of Scottie Pippen caught backlash over the 24-year-old NBA player, but she clarified that his marital issues have nothing to do with her.By Erika Marie
- NewsOprah Reunites With Stedman Graham After Spending 14-Day Quarantine ApartOprah Winfrey reunited with her longtime partner, Stedman Graham, after she insisted he spend 14 days alone in quarantine due to his recent travelling.By Lynn S.
- RelationshipsNe-Yo's Estranged Wife, Crystal Smith, Is House HuntingCrystal Smith is looking for a home to make her own, away from her soon-to-be ex-husband, Ne-Yo. By Dominiq R.
- FootballMarcus Peters & Jalen Ramsey Get Into Heated Altercation Following MNF GameThe two cornerbacks needed to be separated following the game.By Kevin Goddard
- RelationshipsSolange Knowles Announces Split From Husband Alan Ferguson After 5 YearsSolange made the announcement on Instagram earlier today.By Aron A.
- SocietyAmazon's Jeff Bezos' Is Going To Divorce Court With $137 Billion At StakeThe Amazon CEO and his wife have decided to part ways after 25 years of marriage.By Devin Ch
- MusicT.I. Explains Why He's Still Happily Married To Tiny While Living In A Separate HouseIt's "rather complicated."By Zaynab
- MusicJanet Jackson Opens Up About Her Battle With Depression" I still heard voices inside my head berating me, voices questioning my value."By Devin Ch
- MusicTiny Disagrees With T.I.'s Handling Of "Houston's" Racial BoycottThe restaurant ban may have been lifted, but differences of opinion still color the picture.By Devin Ch
- SportsCarmelo And La La Anthony Reportedly SeparatedLa La reportedly moved out of the family home.By Kyle Rooney