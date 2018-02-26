schools
- PoliticsIndiana Student Tests Positive For COVID-19 After First Day Of ClassA junior high school student tested positive for COVID-19 after the first day of classes.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsTrump Presses Governors To Re-Open Schools As COVID-19 Cases RiseEven though America has reached over a million Coronavirus cases, Trump wants schools to reopen.By Aron A.
- MusicMeek Mill & Michael Rubin To Donate Millions To Pennsylvania SchoolsThe youth are getting taken care of. By Chantilly Post
- Pop CultureJennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Donate Food To School After Learning Student Goes HungryThey were moved by a story that went viral.By Erika Marie
- SocietyLGBTQ History Will Be Taught In Illinois Schools: ReportProgressive ideasBy Karlton Jahmal
- MusicJuice WRLD Teams With Tinder For "Swipe Off" Free ConcertJuice WRLD could be performing at your school... if you swipe enough.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Jon Opens His Second School In GhanaLil Jon is helping to educate over 500 kids. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyTyga Plans With Haiti: 40 New Schools & Concerts Featuring Kanye West, Nicki Minaj & MoreBoss moves are in the making.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentTaraji P. Henson Fights For Equality & Battles The KKK In "The Best Of Enemies" TrailerThe story of Ann Atwater comes to the big screen. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicBeyonce & Jay-Z's "OTR II Tour" Causes Schools In South Carolina To Close EarlyBeyonce and Jay-Z are forcing schools to close early in 2018.By Devin Ch
- SocietyMemorial Day 2018: A List Of What's Open & ClosedHere's what services will still be available/closed for the day. By David Saric
- MusicVic Mensa Against Arming School Teachers, Says AR-15 Needs To Be BannedVic Mensa is totally against the teachers being armed in schools. By Kevin Goddard