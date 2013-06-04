$20 million
- Pop CultureSwizz Beatz & Alicia Keys Offer Intimate Tour Of Their $20 Million California MansionThe power couple's 11,000 square-foot home in La Jolla, California reportedly inspired Tony Stark's sprawling mansion in the MCU.By Joshua Robinson
- CrimeBirdman Reportedly Facing $20 Million Lawsuit Over Miami MansionBirdman is reportedly facing a $20 million judgement for unpaid loan. By Kevin Goddard
- GossipDennis Rodman Says Madonna Offered Him $20 Million For Baby"She asked me that if I got her pregnant she'd pay me $20 million," Rodman said.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsWizards Decline Jabari Parker's $20 Million Option, Seek Longterm Deal: ReportJabari Parker may have found a home in the dysfunctional Wizards' locker room.By Devin Ch
- SportsColin Kaepernick Reportedly Wanted $20 Million To Play In XFLKaep also wanted $20 million with the Alliance of American Football league.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicKim & Kanye West's Calabasas Mansion Almost Done $20 Million Renovation: ReportKim and Kanye are almost finished building their own paradise. By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"Friends" Cast Are Reportedly Still Making $20 Million A YearTalk about a long-term profit.By Chantilly Post
- MusicSwae Lee Pops Champagne To Celebrate Rae Sremmurd's New $20 Million DealRae Sremmurd is making big money moves.By Alex Zidel
- SportsEx-Wife Of Slain NBA Player Lorenzen Wright Hit With $20 Million BondSherra Wright is charged with concocting and executing the murder of her ex-husband.By Devin Ch
- MusicKendrick Lamar Reportedly In Talks For New Publishing Deal Worth $20-40 MillionKendrick Lamar & TDE are reportedly receiving offers for a new publishing deal in the $20-40 million dollar range.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicKanye & Kim Kardashian’s New Mansion Reportedly Already Profiting $20 MillionKanye West and Kim Kardashian are reportedly already up $20 million on their new mansion.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsJay-Z Close To Signing $20M Deal With SamsungReports are that Jay-Z will soon sign a $20 million deal with Samsung Mobile. By Rose Lilah