Richard Williams
- Pop Culture"King Richard" Criticized By White Feminists, Black Twitter Swoops InSome have called this one of Will Smith's best performances as he portrayed the sisters' father, Richard Williams. The sisters acted as executive producers.By Erika Marie
- SportsWill Smith Is Venus & Serena Williams' Father In "King Richard" TrailerThe acclaimed actor shared the trailer to the film centered around Richard Williams and thanked the tennis family for allowing him to share their story.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureWill Smith, Richard Williams, Warner Bros. Sued Over "King Richard" Tennis BiopicWill Smith is set to star in a biopic about Venus and Serena Williams' dad Richard Williams, but a company has filed a lawsuit against the production.By Erika Marie
- SportsYoung Venus & Serena Williams Cast In Will Smith-Led Biopic"King Richard" lands its newest stars.By Milca P.
- SportsVenus & Serena's Half-Sister Calls Out Father For Being A "Serial Cheat"Sabrina Williams went off the Venus and Serena's father.By Cole Blake
- SocietyWill Smith's Casting In "Williams Sisters" Biopic Sparks Colorism OutrageThe upcoming biopic faces a ton of pressure from critics to reverse a "colorist" casting call.By Devin Ch
- SportsWill Smith To Play Serena And Venus Williams' Dad In Upcoming MovieSmith to star as Richard Williams in new film "King Richard."By Kyle Rooney
- SportsSerena Williams Explains Why Her Father Didn't Walk Her Down The AisleSerena Williams understood where her father was coming from. By Chantilly Post