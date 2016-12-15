recreational
- PoliticsNew York Gov. Cuomo Pledges To Legalize Recreational MarijuanaNew York Governor Andrew Cuomo reveals his intention to legalize the recreational use of marijuana by the end of the year. By Mitch Findlay
- SocietyIllinois Legalizes Recreational MarijuanaShout-out to the entire state of Illinois!By Alex Zidel
- SocietyMassachusetts Welcomes Its First Ever Commercial Weed ShopThe East Coast's on cloud nine. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyThailand Wants To Become The 1st Country In Asia To Legalize MarijuanaMarijuana could be an economic boon for the people of Thailand, if handled properly.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentTommy Chong Loses Passport & Can't Return To Canada For Legalized PotStoner problems. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyT.I. Endorses Actress Turned Politician For Her Stance On Marijuana LegalizationT.I. is ready to cast his vote.By Zaynab
- SocietyStudy Reveals Teens Don't Smoke More Weed Amid Medical Marijuana LegalizationSome good news for medical marijuana enthusiasts.
By David Saric
- SocietyVermont Becomes First State To Legalize Recreational Pot Through LegislationThis makes Vermont the first state to legalize marijuana in this manner.
By David Saric
- SocietyColorado’s Marijuana Industry Sold Over $1 Billion In Pot Last YearThe rest of America needs to get on this.By hnhh
- LifeWeed Officially Legalized For Recreational Use In MassachusettsBurn away, Boston. By Angus Walker