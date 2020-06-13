Rayshard Brooks
- MusicLil Baby Addresses Grammy Performance CriticismLil Baby addresses the criticism of his graphic Grammy Awards performance.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeAhmaud Arbery Suspect Wants Bond, Names Breonna Taylor & George Floyd In DocsWilliams Bryan believes that if the suspects in those cases could get bail, then he should, as well.By Erika Marie
- CrimeATL Cop Who Killed Rayshard Brooks Takes Vacation While On Bond, Tracked By Ankle MonitorProsecutors are asking for former APD officer Garrett Rolfe's bond to be revoked after he was tracked out of state on vacation.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsNational Guard Deployed To Atlanta Following 31 Weekend ShootingsKemp made the decision in response to several fatal shootings over the 4th of July weekend. By Noah John
- CrimeRayshard Brooks' Murderer Garrett Rolfe Released On BondGarrett Rolfe, the killer cop who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks, was released on bond for $500K.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeWendy’s Arsonist Natalie White Is Girlfriend Of Rayshard Brooks: ReportAccused Wendy's arsonist Natalie White is confirmed to be Rayshard Brooks' girlfriend, via White's lawyer.By O.I.
- CrimePolice Arrest Suspect In Wendy's Arson After Rayshard Brooks' MurderNatalie White, the suspect in burning down an Atlanta Wendys, has been arrested by police.By Aron A.
- CrimeCop Charged In Rayshard Brooks Killing: "I Didn't Do Anything Wrong"Devin Brosnan, one of the two officers involved in the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks, doesn't regret his actions. By Noah John
- CrimeRayshard Brooks: Ex-Cop Devin Brosnan Calls Death "A Total Tragedy"Former cop Devin Brosnan and his attorney appeared for a television interview after being charged in Rayshard Brooks' death. By Aron A.
- CrimeRayshard Brooks' Widow Gifted New Car, Life Insurance & Scholarships For KidsTomika Miller, the widow of Rayshard Brooks who was shot dead by Atlanta police last weekend, was gifted a new car, life insurance, and college tuition for her kids.By Lynn S.
- CrimeOfficer Charged With Killing Rayshard Brooks Turns Himself InThe two officers charged in Rayshard Brooks' killing have turned themselves in although one was released on bond.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsDonald Trump On Rayshard Brooks Killing: “You Can’t Resist” CopsPresident Donald Trump gave his take on Rayshard Brook's death in a recent Fox News appearance. By Noah John
- CrimeRayshard Brooks: Atlanta Ex-Cop Charged With Felony MurderGarrett Brooke and Devin Brosnan will be facing charges for the murder of Rayshard Brooks in a Wendy's parking lot in Atlanta. By Aron A.
- CrimeOfficer Who Killed Rayshard Brooks Has History Of Conduct ComplaintsThe Atlanta Police Department has released Garrett Rolfe's disciplinary record, revealing a lengthy history of conduct complaints. By Noah John
- CrimeAtlanta Police Release Rayshard Brooks 911 CallAtlanta Police have released the 911 call leading up to the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks in a Wendy's drive-thru. By Noah John
- Pop CultureCandace Owens Trashes Those Supporting Rayshard Brooks: "Vermin Of Society"Candace Owens has returned to denounced Rayshard Brooks and to share that she will set up a fund for officers who have been "unjustly terminated."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTyler Perry To Pay For Rayshard Brooks’ Funeral ServiceThe media mogul is extending his kindness to the family of the slain Atlanta man. By Madusa S.
- PoliticsAutopsy Report Lists Rayshard Brook's Manner Of Death As HomicideThe Medical Examiner's Office has ruled Rayshard Brook's manner of death as a homicide.By Cole Blake
- CrimeAtlanta Police Officer Fired After Rayshard Brooks KillingBodycam footage of Rayshard Brooks' murder has been released.By Aron A.
- PoliticsProtesters Set Fire To Wendy's Where Rayshard Brooks Was KilledProtesters have set fire to the Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was killed Friday night.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsKiller Mike Speaks On The Death Of Rayshard BrooksKiller Mike uses his Instagram to speak on the death of Rayshard Brooks.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsAtlanta Police Shoot And Kill Black Man During ArrestRayshard Brooks was sleeping in his car at a Wendy's Drive-Thru when the police were called.By Alexander Cole