Rachel Roy
- RelationshipsDame Dash Claims He Only Made $5000 In 2022, Asks To Reduce Child Support PaymentsHowever, Rachel Roy isn't buying it. By Aron A.
- TVDame Dash Calls His Kids "Stupid" & "Clowns" In Therapy Session FightDame Dash has been at odds with his son, Boogie Dash, and his daughter, Ava Dash. Tensions exploded during a family therapy session.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsDame Dash Sues His Ex, Rachel Roy, Over Fashion FundsDame Dash wants what he is owed from his ex-wife, Rachel Roy. By Dominiq R.
- RelationshipsDame Dash At Odds With Daughter Ava: "She Gon' Turn Into Her Mother On Me?"Ava is speaking out against her father.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentLee Daniels Agrees To Pay Dame Dash & His Baby Mamas: ReportLooks like everyone's getting paid except for Lee Daniels who will simply be free of debt to Dame Dash.By Aron A.
- MusicDame Dash Denied More Custody With DaughterDash and his ex-wife Rachel Roy have been at odds in court.By Erika Marie
- MusicRachel Roy Accuses Dame Dash Of Using Drugs Around Children In Custody BattleDame Dash & Rachel Roy's custody battles continues.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentRachel Roy Claims Dame Dash Is Always High, Abusive & Bullies Their DaughtersRachel Roy wants full custody. By Aida C.
- MusicDame Dash Wants To Amend Child Custody, Accuses Ex-Wife Of Drinking Too Much: ReportDash says his wife was intoxicated and almost drove off with their daughter.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentDame Dash's Exes Want A Piece Of His Lee Daniels Settlement Money: ReportDash and Daniels previously settled a $5 mil lawsuit.By Erika Marie
- MusicDame Dash Blasts "Culture Vulture" Topson Downs For Robbing Him Of $6MilHe says it's real "CEO beef" out here in the streets.By Erika Marie
- MusicDame Dash Turns Himself In Over Child Support Warrants & Denies Owing Money To ExesDash says he has proof that he's given money to the mothers of his children.By Erika Marie
- NewsRachel Roy's Emails Reportedly Stolen, Could Contain Sensitive Jay Z ConversationsIf the reports are true, a hacker is intent on outing details of Rachel Roy's relationship with Jay Z to the public. By Angus Walker
- Editor's PickRachel Roy Releases Statement, Denies Being "Becky With The Good Hair"Rachel Roy releases a statement about the rumors that she is "Becky with the good hair."By Rose Lilah
- NewsTV Cook Rachael Ray Catches Heat From Beyoncé Fans Over Confusion With Rachel RoyBeyoncé's army is fighting unnecessary battles.By Trevor Smith
- NewsRachel Roy Acknowledges Beyoncé's "Becky With The Good Hair" Lyric, The BeyHive AttacksDame Dash's ex has raised more speculation that she may be the other woman referenced throughout "Lemonade".By Trevor Smith