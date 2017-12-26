presents
- GramNicki Minaj Gives Gucci Gifts To "Real Housewives Of Potomac" Cast's KidsA few children of "Real Housewives of Potomac" cast members received a big win after Minaj surprised them with luxury holiday presents.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureLil Baby Hosts Birthday Party & Shows Off Gifts: Jewelry, Art, Clothes & MoreThe rapper is celebrating with a few of his closest friends and he's cleaning up when it comes to his presents.By Erika Marie
- NewsBryson Tiller Gears Up For The Holidays With “presents” Featuring Kiana LedéTiller dropped off his latest project, “A Different Christmas” on Friday.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop Culture50 Cent, Yo Gotti, Gucci Mane, Lil Baby & More Show Off Christmas Gifts'Tis the season for giving. By Karlton Jahmal
- GramJayda Cheaves Is On Santa's "Nice List," Shows Off Diamond NecklaceChristmas came a little early for Jayda and she's enjoying every minute.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Gifts Brother Rob Kardashian With Elvis Presley's Luxury RingsIt's a memorabilia Christmas.By Erika Marie
- MoviesMartin Scorsese's Daughter Brilliantly Trolls Him With Marvel Wrapping PaperLove a funny famous family.By Lynn S.
- GramChris Brown Gifts His Daughter Royalty Something We All Want For ChristmasCold hard cash. By Chantilly Post
- RelationshipsNicki Minaj Shows First Wedding Present & Teases Imminent CeremonyNicki Minaj needs hella gifts for her new house.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureWendy Williams Is Strutting Around In A Tiara For Her 55th BirthdayHBD, Wendy!By Chantilly Post
- NewsFuture 's Paranoia Is All Too Palpable On "Tricks On Me"Future Hendrixx pays homage to the Geto Boys on "Tricks on Me."By Devin Ch
- RelationshipsCardi B Shows All The Extravagant Christmas Gifts Offset Got HerEven more red-bottoms for Cardi B.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyMeek Mill Plays Santa: Gives Kid A New XBox After His Was StolenMeek Mill doubles back with a brand new Xbox for this Philly kid.By Rose Lilah
- Original ContentHoliday Gift Guide: Artist Merch EditionA look at some of the best rapper merch items you can cop this holiday season.By E Gadsby
- MusicLil Xan & Noah Cyrus Gift Her Dad Billy Ray A Bong & Joints For His 57th BirthdayLil Xan & Noah Cyrus help Billy Ray Cyrus ring in his 57th birthday with a bong & pre-rolled joints.By Aron A.
- MusicNicki Minaj Did Not Buy Cardi B $5K Gift Basket For Kulture: ReportMaybe there's still bad blood between Nicki & Cardi.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTravis Scott Gifted An XO Chain For His BirthdayTravis Scott is the newest honorary member of the XO family.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJoey Bada$$ Gifts Fan Platinum Plaque After Going Through "Devastating Times"Joey Bada$$ gives one of his fans a platinum plaque for "Devastated."By Alex Zidel
- MusicYoung Thug Shares Rare Glimpse Into Family Life With Christmas PhotosYoung Thug offers up a slice of his family life on Instagram. By Matt F