Popeyes chicken sandwich
- Pop CultureDoja Cat Accused Of Stealing Rolling Ray's Viral "Giving What It's Supposed To Gave" PhraseShe revealed her new website and brand "It's Giving," and Rolling Ray called her out.By Erika Marie
- FoodPopeyes Introduces Cajun Fish Sandwich To Recreate Chicken Sandwich SuccessPopeye's announced their Cajun fish sandwich and it's available nationwide. By Deja Goode
- FoodKFC Joins The Competition For Best Chicken SandwichKFC announces its reinvented chicken sandwich scheduled to be available everywhere in February. By Deja Goode
- FoodKFC Is Debuting A New Chicken Sandwich To Compete With PopeyesKFC is entering the chicken sandwich competition with their brand new menu offering.By Rose Lilah
- FoodPopeyes Debuts Chicken Sandwich-Inspired Ugly Christmas SweaterPopeyes has launched a chicken sandwich-inspired ugly Christmas sweaterBy Kevin Goddard
- FoodPopeyes Chaos Continues: Employee Fired For Using Son To Help Make SandwichesPopeyes' now-infamous chicken sandwich causes yet another controversy.By Lynn S.
- RandomPopeyes Brawl Between Two Couples Caught On TapeThere's something in the Popeyes chicken sandwich.By Aron A.
- FoodNYC Man Finds Half-Smoked Joint In Popeye's Chicken SandwichWould be a pretty sweet combo if the joint was on the side. By Noah C
- AnticsJa Rule's Popeyes Chicken Sandwich Criticism Met With Fyre Festival ReminderSometimes it's better to just keep quiet.By Aron A.
- CrimeMan Fatally Stabbed At Popeyes Over Chicken Sandwich-Related DisputeA suspect has not been named.By Erika Marie
- AnticsPopeyes Chicken Sandwich Returns And Sparks Plethora Of Twitter MemesPeople really love their chicken.By Alexander Cole
- AnticsBoosie Is Big Mad After Waiting In Line For The Popeyes Chicken Sandwich"This b*tch regular man."By Alexander Cole
- MusicPopeyes Uses Kanye West To Troll Chick-Fil-A With Epic Announcement"Closed on Sunday... you my Chick-Fil-A."By Alex Zidel
- RandomYou Can Buy A Sexy "Sold Out Popeyes Chicken Sandwich" Costume For HalloweenOf course, this exists.By Alex Zidel
- FoodPopeyes Launch "Bring Your Own Bun" Campaign Amid Chicken Sandwich ShortagePopeyes took a W against Chick-Fil-A but the Internet is undefeated, once again.By Aron A.
- RandomMan Pulls Gun Out On Popeyes Employee After Chicken Sandwich Sells OutPeople are serious about their chicken sandwiches, apparently.By Aron A.
- RandomTennessee Man Sues Popeyes For Running Out Of Chicken SandwichesA Tennessee man is suing for "deceptive business practices."By Aida C.
- GramMegan Thee Stallion Remixes "Hot Girl Summer" With Popeyes Lyrics & TwerkingMegan Thee Stallion gets her hands on the iconic Popeyes Chicken Sandwich.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsFuture Finesses One Of His "Five Wives" With A Fake Popeyes Chicken SandwichFuture says that sometimes, perception is everything.By Alex Zidel
- FoodPopeyes Chicken Sandwich Gets Ben Simmons' Stamp Of Approval: VideoBen Simmons kept a tight watch on his Popeyes chicken sandwich. By Kyle Rooney
- FoodPopeyes Sells Out Of Chicken Sandwiches & Everyone Collectively Loses ItPeople really just want some chicken.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureEvan Turner Suggests Popeyes Chicken Sandwich Conspiracy Theory"I’m goin to stick with shake shack until things get sorted out."By Kyle Rooney