poor
- MusicAkon Says The Rich Have More Problems Than The PoorWhile reflecting on the passing of Michael K. Williams, Akon tells TMZ that famous and rich people have more issues than poor people.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicLil Nas X Reflects On 2018: "Last Year I Was Sleeping On My Sister's Floor, Now I'm Gay"Lil Nas X jokingly infers that his sexuality was the cureall to prior struggles.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentEllen Degeneres Accused Of Posting "Poverty Porn" During Rwanda TripEllen Degeneres gets in trouble over a seemingly harmless Instagram photo.By Matthew Parizot
- EntertainmentMomager Kris Jenner Says She'll Sue You For Everything Even If You're PoorKris Jenner will go to any length to protect her family. By Chantilly Post
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Hands Children $100 Bills, Speaks On Poverty In Dominican Republic6ix9ine attempts to repair his tainted image by doing some charity work.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyOttawa Officials Think Weed Shouldn't Be Sold In Poor NeighbourhoodsCanada's capital has raised some concerns over poverty-stricken regions in relation to the legalization of marijuana. By David Saric
- MusicVince Staples Talks Music That "Gets Attention" & More In New InterviewVince Staples thinks artistic music dies with success.By Matt F
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian & Kanye West's "Poor" Instagram Photos Taken At Rick Rubin's HouseKanye has been spending significant recovery time at Rick Rubin's house, and that's where Kim Kardashian has been taking most of her recent Instagram photos. By Angus Walker