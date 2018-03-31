police department
- Crime7 Texas Officers Fired After Death Of Black Jail Inmate: ReportThe officers have been let go in connection with the death of a 26-year-old Texas man. By Madusa S.
- PoliticsPolice All Across America Are Preparing For Violence On Inauguration Day: ReportPolice departments in major cities and landmarks across the country are preparing for the worst come election day. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureSlim Thug Makes Hand Sanitizer Donation Following Coronavirus DiagnosisSlim Thug made a generous donation of 1,000 hand sanitizer bottles to Houston police officers and bus drivers after testing positive for coronavirus himself.By Lynn S.
- MusicRae Sremmurd's Brother Arrested For Murder Of Their Stepfather: ReportRae Sremmurd's stepfather, Floyd Sullivan, was fatally shot on Monday evening.By Noah C
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett's Brother Pens Open Letter Asking "What If Jussie Is Telling The Truth?""To define this experience as unjust would be an understatement."By Chantilly Post
- SocietyJussie Smollett To Be "Held Accountable" For Potential False Report, Police ClaimsThe Chicago Police Department is casting doubt on the actor's story.By Zaynab
- MusicR. Kelly Not Under Investigation In Chicago, Police Want Info From WitnessesR. Kelly is good in Chicago, for the time being. By Aron A.
- SportsKareem Hunt's Victim Has 18 Months To Press ChargesThe Prosecutor's Office has the power to override police noncompliance.By Devin Ch
- SocietyPolice Forced To Confirm Eminem Isn't Wanted After Posting Photos Of LookalikeThe fake Slim Shady.By Zaynab
- SocietyThe Police Officer Who Shot & Killed Alton Sterling Has Been FiredBlane Salamoni has been dismissed from his duties on the Baton Rouge Police Force.By Devin Ch