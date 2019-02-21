pay
- TV50 Cent Reveals Starz Only Paid Him $17K Per Episode Of "Power"Starz didn't give 50 Cent the big bucks.By Ben Mock
- MusicLil Durk Claims Labels Tried To Pay Him To Beef With Other RappersSmurk's smoke is for no one's benefit or conscience but his own.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Wayne Offered To Financially Help Ex-Cop Who Saved His LifeLil Wayne has never forgotten "Uncle Bob," the former New Orleans cop who saved his life when he attempted suicide at age 12.By Kevin Goddard
- Pop CultureApple Music Says Artists & Labels Make A Penny Per Stream On AverageThe streaming platform is an industry leader in streaming-service payouts. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureTaraji P. Henson Was Only Paid Around $40K For "Benjamin Button" RoleHer co-stars made millions for their parts, but the studio reportedly refused to pay Henson anything more, she said, leaving her "gutted."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureDisney To Stop Paying 100,000 Employees During COVID-19 ClosureDisney is set to stop paying over 100,000 of its employees.By Cole Blake
- AnticsLil Yachty Pays Fan $500 To Drink Pee On IG Live: WatchLil Yachty dared a fan to drink pee out of his sister's toilet for $500 on Instagram live.By Lynn S.
- GramBig Sean Shares Message On Pay Inequality For Black WomenBig Sean reminds everyone yesterday was "Black Women's Equal Pay Day."By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentBoosie Badazz Ordered To Cough Up $233K In Pepper-Spray LawsuitBoosie Badazz has to pay up.By Aida C.
- SocietyJussie Smollett Accused Of Purposely Misleading Cops By Saying Attackers Were WhiteThe city of Chicago isn't going to let Jussie Smollett run off scot-free.By Devin Ch
- SportsAdrien Broner Agrees To Pony Up $1 Million In Settlement Over Jewelry DebtAdrien Droner does the right thing like "Spike."By Devin Ch
- MusicR. Kelly Faces Imminent Jail Time If He Doesn't Post $160k In Child SupportR. Kelly is running out of funds and plausible alibis.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett's Friends Have Begun Distancing ThemselvesThe "Empire" cast remains divided on the Jussie Smollett scandal. By Devin Ch
- SocietyDonald Trump Blasts Jussie Smollett For Devaluing His "MAGA" BrandDonald Trump uses Twitter as he would a "Stepping Razor."By Devin Ch