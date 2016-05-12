passion pain and demon slayin
- MusicKid Cudi Previews New Track "Leader Of The Delinquents" While On IG LiveKid Cudi continues to tease his forthcoming project "Entergalactic" by sharing a snippet of his song "Leader of the Delinquents."By Erika Marie
- Original ContentKid Cudi Track Bracket: Vote For Your Favorite SongWhat's your favorite Kid Cudi song of all time?By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentKid Cudi's Albums, RankedRetracing the full-length highs and lows of Scott Mescudi’s collection.By Luke Hinz
- MusicKid Cudi Brings Out Kanye West in ChicagoChicago unites.By Milca P.
- MusicKid Cudi Announces "Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin'" Tour DatesKid Cudi will take his latest project on the road. By Aron A.
- MusicThe Best Hip Hop Songs (On Spotify) Of December 2016Listen to a playlist of the best songs of the month.
By Trevor Smith
- MusicCharts Don't Lie: December 28Our weekly overview of the performance of hip-hop and r'n'b albums and singles.By Chris Tart
- ReviewsKid Cudi's "Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin" (Review)Kid Cudi's "Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin'" is an improvement on "Speedin' Bullet 2 Heaven," but that's not saying much.By Patrick Lyons
- Original ContentVOTE: What's Your Favorite Kid Cudi Project?Cast your vote.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsBy DesignKid Cudi and Andre 3000 link up twice on "Passion, Pain, and Demon Slayin," here on "By Design."By hnhh
- MusicTwitter Reacts To Kid Cudi's "Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin" Album ReleaseTwitter praises Cudi's new album, along with his humming, yodeling, and more.By Trevor Smith
- NewsThe GuideListen to a highlight off Kid Cudi's new album, "Passion, Pain and Demon Slayin."By Rose Lilah
- NewsPassion, Pain & Demon Slayin' [Album Stream]Out now on iTunes, stream Kid Cudi's long awaited new album "Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin'."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicKid Cudi Shares New "Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin'" Release DateUpon unveiling a new collab with Travi$ Scott, Kid Cudi has set an imminent release date for "Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin'." By Angus Walker
- NewsBaptized In Fire"Passion, Pain, & Demon Slayin" lives! Stream Kid Cudi's "Baptized in Fire" feat. Travis Scott.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsKid Cudi Feat. Pharrell "Surfin'" VideoKid Cudi throws a joyous backyard dance party with A$AP Rocky and Jaden Smith in the video to his Pharrell-produced single "Surfin'." By Angus Walker
- NewsKid Cudi "Frequency" VideoWatch Kid Cudi's new video for "Frequency," off his upcoming "Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin" album.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsSurfin'After pushing back his album, Kid Cudi appeases fans by dropping his triumphant new single, "Surfin'," featuring Pharrell. By Angus Walker
- NewsKid Cudi Delays New Album "Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin"Kid Cudi's new album is no longer dropping at midnight tonight.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsKid Cudi Reveals "Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin" Release Date, Possible ArtworkKid Cudi is about to drop an album.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsKid Cudi Says Both His Albums Are Finished, Release Date Coming Next WeekKid Cudi is apparently sitting on two albums. He plans to share a release date for at least one of them this week. By Angus Walker
- NewsKid Cudi Says He's Now Dropping Two Albums In 2016Kid Cudi has big plans. By Trevor Smith
- NewsKid Cudi Says "Speedin Bullet 2 Heaven" Is "The Most Important Album Right Now""In 5 years, maybe sooner, you'll see its impact."By Trevor Smith