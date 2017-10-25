passengers
- SongsCentral Cee Closes Out A Hot Year With New Single "Let Go"Central Cee showcases his versatility on "Let Go."By Aron A.
- CrimePassengers Watched As Woman Was Raped On Philadelphia Train Rather Then HelpingPassengers watched as a woman raped on a train in Philadelphia rather than intervening.By Cole Blake
- RandomCoronavirus Survives 17 Days On Cruise Ship After Passengers LeftCoronavirus RNA was found on the Diamond Princess cruise ship 17 days after passengers departed the vessel following a two-week quarantine.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureAlicia Keys Goes Undercover As A Lyft Driver & Tricks Passengers: WatchAlicia Keys tricked Lyft passengers by going undercover as their driver named Laura in Los Angeles.By Lynn S.
- RandomCruise Ship Passengers In Japan Quarantined For 2 Weeks Due To CoronavirusA nightmare. By Chantilly Post
- MusicPost Malone's Emergency Jet Landing: Details Emerge Of "Human Error & Negligence"Several precautions were ignored prior to Post Malone's "emergency landing" in August 2018.By Devin Ch
- SocietyUber & Lyft Driver Caught Livestreaming His Passengers On TwitchBoth companies have deactivated the driver's account on their respective apps.By Zaynab
- MusicJim Jones Reportedly Arrested For Gun & Drug PossessionJim was in the wrong car at the wrong time. By Chantilly Post
- ViralVideo Of Couple Openly Having Sex On An Airplane Goes ViralSometimes, you just gotta get it on, no matter the location or altitude. By David Saric
- Society103 Uber Drivers Have Been Accused Of Rape, Assault & Abuse In The Last Four YearsOf the 103 cases, only 18 of them were dropped or the suspect was found not guilty. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyAfrican-Americans Warned Against Flying With American AirlinesAmerican Airlines passengers have supposedly been reporting some disturbing incidents. By Matt F