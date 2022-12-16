Central Cee’s made his mark across American in 2022. From the release of his sophomore project, 23 to the viral success of “Doja,” the British rapper left a mark on the year and will undoubtedly have a grip on 2023.

Just a few weeks ago, the rapper previewed new music on TikTok that ultimately went viral. The rapper sampled the Passenger’s “Let Me Go” for the record while adding his own spin to it. Fans quickly ate up the snippet, transforming the short preview into a TikTok hit.

Today, the rapper unloaded the single in its entirety before we enter the official of holiday season. KwolleM and Nastylgia transform the 2012 hit record into velvety drill banger that delves into Cee’s vulnerability. With heartbreak and mistrust in his mind, Central Cee showcases his versatility across the new single. This time, he puts less of an emphasis on cut-throat bars and brings forth a more melodic style that his day-one fans will find nostalgic value in. Cee is clearly about to do something big in the future, and the release of “LET GO” signals huge plays for 2023.

The rapper’s latest single arrives a little less than two months after releasing, NO MORE LEAKS. Central Cee delivered the four-song pack after a breach of his vault when hackers leaked several records online. In response, he blessed fans with the project which includes the single, “One Up.”

We’re excited to hear what Central Cee has up his sleeves in the new year. In the meantime, press play on “LET GO” below and sound off with your thoughts on his new single in the comments.

Check out Central Cee’s Digital Cover story with HotNewHipHop here.

Quotable Lyrics

This girl make me question love

This girl make me feel like less of a man ’cause I’m feelin’ depressed and stuff

Can’t believe I was willing to drop everyone and invest in us

The last time that we fucked was fucked, the way you got up, got dressed and cut