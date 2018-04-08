parkland shooting
- CrimeParkland Shooter Nikolas Cruz Apologizes To Victims’ Families After Pleading GuiltyNow that he’s plead guilty, Cruz could potentially face the death penalty.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeParkland School Shooter Nikolas Cruz Will Plead Guilty: ReportAfter submitting his guilty plea, Cruz could face the death penalty.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsParkland Survivor Says Dad Turned To QAnon, Believes School Shooting Is A HoaxA survivor said her father bought into conspiracy theories that the students were "paid pawns." By Aron A.
- Pop CultureKodak Black Honors Parkland Shooting Victims, Launches ScholarshipKodak Black visited Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, FL on the third anniversary of the deadly shooting where he announced the Meadow Pollack Scholarship. By Aron A.
- MoviesParkland Shooting Inspired Four New DocumentariesThe Parkland mass shooting has inspired a plethora of new documentaries. By Dominiq R.
- PoliticsState Of The Union: Trump Snubs Pelosi So She Rips His SpeechThe father of a Parkland shooting victim yelled when Trump mentioned the Second Amendment.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentParkland Shooting Survivor Gets Harvard Admission Rescinded Over Racist RemarksThese comments did not age well. By Aida C.
- SocietyDeputy Who Reportedly Hid During Parkland Shooting Has Been Arrested & ChargedHe faces a combined sentence of nearly 100 years in prison.By Erika Marie
- MusicKodak Black Planned On Donating Rolling Loud Check To Parkland Shooting VictimKodak Black was planning a special night for the family of Meadow Pollack.By Alex Zidel
- SocietySheriffs Advise To Not Use "Active Shooter" To Describe Playing BasketballSomeone tweeted there was an "active shooter" at the YMCA.By Erika Marie
- MusicVic Mensa Sends His Blessings To Parkland Shooting Community After Double Suicide"To withstand constant attacks on your character in the wake of such a situation is no small feat."By Chantilly Post
- Society19-Year-Old Parkland Shooting Survivor Sydney Aiello Dead By SuicideRest in peace, Sydney Aiello. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentLouis C.K. Mocks Parkland Shooting Survivors In Leaked AudioLouis C.K. is not doing himself any favours. By Brynjar Chapman
- SocietyEmma Gonzalez Is Trademarking A Slogan For A Possible Merch LineKanye West's hero is taking it to the next level. By Brynjar Chapman
