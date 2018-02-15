Parkland
- MusicKodak Black Planned On Donating Rolling Loud Check To Parkland Shooting VictimKodak Black was planning a special night for the family of Meadow Pollack.By Alex Zidel
- Society19-Year-Old Parkland Shooting Survivor Sydney Aiello Dead By SuicideRest in peace, Sydney Aiello. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentEllen Barkin Hopes Louis C.K. Gets "Raped & Shot At" After Mocking Parkland SurvivorsThe actress' tweets have since been deleted.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyParkland Shooter Nikolas Cruz Attacks Jail Officer In Tussle Over "Stun Gun"The Parkland shooter was arrested on Tuesday for attacking a prison official.By Devin Ch
- SocietyParkland Shooter Says Voice In His Head Told Him To Kill: "Burn, Kill, Destroy"The transcripts of Nikolas Cruz's interrogation have been released.By Chantilly Post
- SocietyChilling Videos Made By Parkland Shooter Nikolas Cruz Detail Motives For His AttackThe videos were released by prosecutorsBy David Saric
- MusicWatch Khalid & Shawn Mendes Perform "Youth" With Parkland Shooting SurvivorsThe duo delivered on an emotional performance.By Milca P.
- SocietyKelly Clarkson Opens BBMAs With Tribute To Sante Fe Shooting VictimsKelly Clarkson calls for action following Friday's mass shooting.By Milca P.
- SocietyParkland Teacher Arrested For Leaving Loaded Gun In Public WashroomFirearms continue to be a pressing issue in American culture. By David Saric
- SocietyAzealia Banks Issues Scathing Critique On "March For Our Lives"Azealia Banks has a problem with "March For Our Lives."By Mitch Findlay
- SocietyThe Game Shows Support For Stephon ClarkThe Game shows his support in the fight against injustice.By Matthew Parizot
- SportsGregg Popovich Criticizes Donald Trump for Missing March For Our Lives ProtestsGregg Popovich details his distaste for Donald Trump's actions.By Milca P.
- MusicKiller Mike Issues Apology for NRA InterviewKiller Mike walks back interview with NRA TVBy Milca P.
- SocietyBarack & Michelle Obama Pen Heartfelt Letter To Parkland Shooting SurvivorsThe influential pair have some inspiring words for the students. By David Saric
- MusicEminem Commends Parkland Shooting Survivor Following iHeartRadio PerformanceEminem says being introduced by Parkland Shooting survivor was "an inspiration and an honor."By Alex Zidel
- MusicWatch Eminem and Kehlani Perform "Nowhere Fast" at iHeartRadio Music AwardsEminem delivers on a performance in honor of Parkland shooting victims.By Milca P.
- SocietySuspect in Central Michigan University Shooting ArrestedThe teenage suspect in shooting that left two dead has been captured.By Milca P.
- SocietyDonald Trump On Parkland Shooting: "I Really Believe I'd Run In There"Donald Trump's latest comments pain an interesting picture. By Mitch Findlay
- SocietyLil Yachty Says Football Coach Killed in Parkland Shooting Deserves ESPYThe campaign for Aaron Feis gets more backing.By Milca P.
- SocietyParkland Survivors Push For Improved Gun Control Laws On "Ellen"The students are speaking up for change.
By David Saric
- SocietyDonald Trump Holds Card Reminding Him To Tell Shooting Victims "I Hear You"It appears as though the POTUS needs a reminder on how to be empathetic. By David Saric
- SocietyDavid Hogg Denies Conspiracy Theories That He's A "Crisis Actor"The Florida high school shooting survivor claims he's not being used by officials to promote gun control. By David Saric
- SocietyFBI Were Warned About Florida High School Shooter Months Before TragedyMore details on the Florida shooter are coming to light.By Chantilly Post