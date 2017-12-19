outer space
- TVWilliam Shatner Describes Going To Space: "Everything I Had Thought Was Wrong"William Shatner had mixed feelings about his trip to space.By Rex Provost
- MoviesTom Cruise To Become The First Actor To Shoot A Film In Outer SpaceThis is a mission Tom Cruise believes to be possible.By Rex Provost
- Pop CulturePete Davidson Will Head To Space In Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Next WednesdayParty America's CEO and a handful of others will join the actor on his upcoming flight.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJeff Bezos Returns To Earth After Flight To Space: "Best Day Ever"Jeff Bezos is the most recent billionaire to visit outer space.By Kevin Quinitchett
- RandomEx Space Official Says Aliens Exist: "They Want Us As Helpers"According to an ex-Israeli space official, aliens most definitely do exist and they have ways of communicating with humans on Earth.By Ellie Spina
- Music VideosBig K.R.I.T. Releases "K.R.I.T. Iz Here" Short FilmBig K.R.I.T.'s "K.R.I.T. Iz Here" short film is something special. By Dominiq R.
- MusicLudacris Alludes To "F9" Taking Place In Outer SpaceWhile speaking with SiriusXM’s "The Jess Cagle Show," rapper-actor Ludacris spilled the beans that the upcoming "F9" sequel in the "Fast & Furious" franchise will possibly see the cast riding out in space.By Keenan Higgins
- SneakersNike PG3 NASA "Apollo Missions" To Honor Moon Landing's 50th AnniversaryNike is obsessed with space lately.By Alexander Cole
- MusicFuture & Juice WRLD Film New Collab Video In DesertJuice WRLD and Future are cooking up.By Milca P.
- MusicWatch Towkio's Insane Journey To Space In New Mini-DocTowkio deserves some major props for this one.By Mitch Findlay
- MixtapesStream Towkio's Debut "WWW." Album; No Trips To Space RequiredTowkio has landed.By Milca P.
- SocietyFormer Pentagon Official & UFO Footage Proves "We May Not Be Alone"Earth has some outer space visitors. By Chantilly Post