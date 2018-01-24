opioid crisis
- MusicFrench Montana Visits Capitol Hill To Discuss Opioid Crisis With OfficialsThe rapper reportedly sat through 13 meetings with representatives to chat about how the epidemic has swept through Hip Hop.By Erika Marie
- RandomJohnson & Johnson Will Pay $230M to New York For "Fueling" Opioid CrisisThey also agreed to permanently end the manufacturing and distribution of painkillers nationwide. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureBobby Brown & Kim Ward Want Investigation Launched Into Son's Accidental OverdoseBobby Brown Jr.'s mother claims her son wasn't a drug abuser but "was often easily influenced."By Erika Marie
- RandomWalmart Sued By Justice Department For "Fueling" Opioid Crisis By Fulfilling Invalid Prescriptions: ReportThe mega-chain operates 5,000 pharmacies nationwide.By Erika Marie
- SocietyDrug Companies Under Federal Investigation For Opioid Crisis InvolvementThese companies have some explaining to do.By Arielle London
- PoliticsOxyContin Maker, Purdue Pharma, Files For Bankruptcy To Clear 2K LawsuitsThe announcement comes days after Purdue Pharma agreed to a tentative settlement.By Aron A.
- SocietyDEA Places Blame For Opioid Epidemic On Emo Rap MusicSomehow, it's rap's fault. Again. By Karlton Jahmal
- TechInstagram Has A New Feature To Combat Substance AbuseLooking out for the people. By hnhh
- SocietyState Of Kentucky Sues Walgreens Over It's Role In Opioid CrisisThe State of Kentucky singles out Walgreens for "unlawful business practices."By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentThe Best Drug Documentaries On Netflix Right NowEverything you need to know about drugs, in one place. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyPhiladelphia Wants To Become First American City To Have Safe Injection SitesThis is the city's response to the rampant opioid crisis.
By David Saric