- RelationshipsOlivia Rodrigo & DJ Zack Bia Break Up: "Sort Of Fizzled"The couple called it quits after six months.By Rex Provost
- PoliticsOlivia Rodrigo Dedicates "F**k You" To Supreme Court JusticesOlivia Rodrigo covered Lily Allen's "F*ck You" at Glastonbury.By Rex Provost
- Music2022 Billboard Music Awards Nominations: The Weeknd Leads With 17 NodsThe annual Billboard Awards are among us again.By Lawrencia Grose
- NumbersDrake, Pop Smoke, Doja Cat & More Moved The Most Album Units In 2021Last year was a big one for several artists, including Drake, Doja Cat, Pop Smoke, The Weeknd, Adele, Lil Nas X, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, The Kid LAROI, and Polo G.By Joshua Robinson
- NumbersDoja Cat, Cardi B, Playboi Carti & Coi Leray Headline TikTok's Top Ten Songs Of 2021TikTok recently revealed its top-ten songs of the year.By Taylor McCloud
- Pop CultureOlivia Rodrigo Guarantees She's Not Depressed: "Couldn’t Be Farther From The Truth"Olivia Rodrigo promises she's not depressed, despite fans worrying about her.By Cole Blake
- NumbersNBA YoungBoy Dethrones Drake's "Certified Lover Boy," Takes #1 Spot On Billboard 200"Sincerely, Kentrell" is NBA YoungBoy's fourth album to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200.By Joshua Robinson
- NumbersSpotify Unveils "Songs Of The Summer 2021" ListSpotify has unveiled their Songs Of The Summer list, featuring appearances from Olivia Rodrigo, The Kid LAROI, DaBaby, and The Weeknd. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMTV VMA Performers Include Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Nas X, Camila CabelloAfter revealing the nominees last week, the network returns with its list of performances.By Erika Marie
- Music2021 MTV VMAs Nominees Announced: See Full ListThe MTV VMAs return on Sunday, September 12, and Justin Bieber leads the pack with seven nominations.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicFetty Wap Trends After Viral Tweet Compares Him To Olivia RodrigoFetty Wap dominated the music world a few years ago, and fans definitely haven't forgotten.By Alex Zidel
- MusicPop Smoke, The Weeknd & Lil Durk Rank On Top-Selling Albums Of The Year So FarThe late rapper's posthomous LP sits at fourth on the list.By Yoni Yardeni
- Pop CultureLeBron James Throws "Space Jam" Party At Six Flags With MGK, Chris Brown & MoreMGK, Tyga, Olivia Rodrigo, and Don Cheadle were just some of the high-profile names that attended the party.By Joe Abrams
- MusicSpotify Comes Through With 2021 Song Of The Summer PredictionsWhat's the song of the summer in your opinion?By Alex Zidel
- MusicCourtney Love Accuses Olivia Rodrigo Of Stealing Her 1994 Hole Album CoverThe viral singer faces heat from Courtney Love after unveiling an album cover that recalls Hole's "Live Through This" cover.By Taya Coates
- NumbersPolo G "Hall Of Fame" Not Selling As Well As ExpectedPolo G's first-week sales projections for "Hall Of Fame" have decreased by 40,000 units.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNorth West Puts Kim Kardashian On Blast While She Promotes Olivia Rodrigo's New AlbumIn the middle of Kim Kardashian's story post about Olivia Rodrigo's new album, North West calls cap on her mother and says she never listens to Rodrigo's debut single "drivers license."By Joshua Robinson