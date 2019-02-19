officer
- CrimeOff-Duty NYPD Officer Shot In Head On New Year's DayAn NYPD officer is recovering after being shot in the head while sleeping in his car on New Year's Day. By Brianna Lawson
- SportsIdaho Officer Mocks LeBron James On TikTok, Gets $200K In DonationsNate Silvester was reportedly suspended after criticizing LeBron James on TikTok.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsNYPD Officer Filmed Using Chokehold After BanVideo has been posted online of an NYPD officer using a chokehold after the ban.By Cole Blake
- CrimeBreonna Taylor: One Officer Involved In Her Murder Gets FiredBrett Hankison has been fired from the police force after the murder of Breonna Taylor.By Alex Zidel
- RandomLondon Cop Gets Flung Off Horse After Smacking Head On Street Light During ProtestA UK police officer hit the pavement hard after she was knocked off her horse from riding head-first into a street light during a protest in London.By Lynn S.
- PoliticsBarack Obama Issues Statement On Killing Of George FloydBarack Obama is opening up about the tragic police killing of George Floyd.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeOfficer Who Murdered George Floyd Arrested In MinneapolisDerek Chauvin was caught on camera killing George Floyd.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeMaryland Cop Charged After Fatally Shooting Handcuffed Man In Police CarAn officer shot a handcuffed man while he was sitting in the front seat of a cop car.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsReport: Officer Who Was Slapped By Odell Beckham Jr. Will Not Press ChargesThe officer has no plans to press charges.By Cole Blake
- Politics50 Cent Labels NYPD "Toughest Gang In NY" Following Gonzalez Verdict50 Cent is appalled by the decision to exonerate Officer Emanuel Gonzalez.By Devin Ch
- SportsMasai Ujiri Allegedly Gave Cop Concussion & Jaw Injury After ScuffleVideo of the alleged altercation is still being looked for.By Alexander Cole
- Society50 Cent May Sue New York City After Officer's Threat: "I'm Afraid For My Life"50 Cent is closing all his business in the city of New York.By Alex Zidel
- Music50 Cent Unleashes Tirade On "Shoot On Sight" NYPD Officer50 Cent wants Emmanuel Gonzalez to lose his job.By Alex Zidel