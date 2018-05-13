natalie portman
- Pop CultureNatalie Portman Net Worth 2024: What Is The Acclaimed Actress Worth?Embark on a journey through Natalie Portman's illustrious acting career, her remarkable achievements, and her impactful off-screen endeavors.By Axl Banks
- StreetwearRihanna & Natalie Portman Meet During Paris Fashion Week, Bad Gal Gives "Star Wars" Actress Huge PropsEven billionares turn into fangirls at the sight of Padme Amidala.By Hayley Hynes
- TVNatalie Portman's "Lady In The Lake" Production Stopped After Crew Threatened, Extorted: ReportA crew member was allegedly approached by Baltimore locals saying production had to pay $50K or someone would be shot.By Erika Marie
- MoviesChristian Bale Cast In “Thor: Love And Thunder” As Gorr The God ButcherEx-Batman star Christian Bale is officially joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as supervillain Gorr The God Butcher.By Deja Goode
- MoviesTessa Thompson Reveals That Christian Bale Will Be The Villain Of "Thor: Love & Thunder"The next phase will be crazy.By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesNatalie Portman Weighs In On Martin Scorcese's Claim That Marvel Movies Aren't CinemaAnd the debate continues... By Noah C
- MoviesNatalie Portman Confirms Her Marvel Return In "Thor: Love And Thunder"Natalie Portman's making a comeback. By Chantilly Post
- Movies"Thor: Love & Thunder" Director Convinced Natalie Portman To ReturnLady Thor arrivesBy Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesNatalie Portman Is The New Female "Thor" In "Thor: Love And Thunder"Natalie Portman will be picking up Thor's hammer.By Aida C.
- EntertainmentMoby Apologizes To Natalie Portman For Claiming They Dated In AutobiographyMoby finally sees where he went wrong. By Chantilly Post
- MusicMoby Says Andre 3000 Turned Down Collab: "Too Many People Are Hating On You"Moby continues his trip down memory lane.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentNatalie Portman Denies Ever Dating Moby, Calls Him "A Much Older Man Being Creepy"Natalie Portman is confused by Moby's claims.By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentNatalie Portman Scenes In "Avengers: End Game" Were Unused FootageNatalie Portman "Avengers: End Game" scenes were not new.By Aida C.
- EntertainmentOprah, Chadwick Boseman, & More Sign Open Letter Fighting Gender InequalityThe letter features over 140 signatures. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentRusso Brothers Reveal Fate Of Marvel Characters Ahead Of "Avengers 4"Rumors-a-plenty straight from the source.By Devin Ch